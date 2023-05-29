Blow for Kilkenny as Adrian Mullen emerges as injury doubt

There are concerns in Kilkenny that Adrian Mullen’s season could be in jeopardy following the hand injury he sustained in Sunday’s defeat to Wexford.

An All-Star last season, Mullen was replaced in the 25th minute after sustaining the setback and is expected to miss the Leinster final against Galway on Sunday week at the very least. Early indications suggest he will be sidelined for six weeks with the thumb issue.