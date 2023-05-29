Blow for Kilkenny as Adrian Mullen emerges as injury doubt

There are concerns in Kilkenny that Adrian Mullen’s season could be in jeopardy following the hand injury he sustained in Sunday’s defeat to Wexford.
An All-Star last season, Mullen was replaced in the 25th minute after sustaining the setback and is expected to miss the Leinster final against Galway on Sunday week at the very least. Early indications suggest he will be sidelined for six weeks with the thumb issue.
Mikey Butler (leg) and Martin Keoghan (hamstring), who were also forced off in the first half of the game in Chadwicks Wexford Park, are believed to have a better chance of featuring in the June 11 game.
Speaking about the injuries following the game, manager Derek Lyng said: “Two weeks will leave it tight. I’m not sure of the significance of them all. They all had to go off, they couldn’t play on. Unfortunately for the three lads, it’s unusual for three to be gone in that short space of time. It disrupted the play a bit but still it’s no excuse (for the result). We have a really strong panel and we had enough time to sort that out but (we're) disappointed. We have to dust ourselves off and focus on two weeks.”
Mullen missed Ballyhale Shamrocks’ All-Ireland club final victory over Dunloy Cúchulainns in January with a hamstring injury. He returned to action in the Division 1 final loss to Limerick in March.
The 24-year-old was unavailable for the majority of the 2020 season with a cruciate tear, returning in May 2021.