O'Connell rescues Monaghan to grab late draw with Derry

Derry 0-14 Monaghan 0-14

A stoppage time point from Karl O’Connell earned Monaghan a draw at Celtic Park in a game they looked to have won before a stellar Derry comeback.

Shane McGuigan’s ninth point of the night nosed the home side ahead before O’Connell kicked under pressure with the last kick.

Derry were against the wind in the first half, but brought more of a kicking theme to their play with all three of the first attacks kicked to the inside line.

It was Ciaran McFaul who opened the scoring in the second minute with a kick in a pocket of space after a pass from Conor McCluskey.

Both ‘keepers began with the bunch and break kick-outs into space, with Beggan going longer as the half rolled on.

It was Ryan McAnespie, in his first game of the year, who cut through for a Gary Mohan point to level matters.

From the kick-out, Conor Glass plucked the ball before moving into space where Niall Loughlin won a free and McGuigan kicked Derry back in front.

Micheál Bannigan and Dessie Ward hit points either side of a Shane McGuigan mark and the sides were level 0-3 each after 17 minutes.

Derry needed Chrissy McKaigue to win a race with Karl Gallagher when Lynch was caught out of position on a kick-out press with the game level again at 0-5 all. The pick of Derry’s points was a McGuigan score after Niall Toner laid off a ball from Paudi McGrogan.

It was Vinny Corey’s side who had the final say of the half, with Conor McCarthy tapping over a free for a 0-7 to 0-6 interval lead.

Conor Boyle opened the scoring early in the second half that saw Ryan McAnespie take the game to Derry and O’Connell showing well for Rory Beggan’s kick-outs.

Monaghan led 0-9 to 0-7 before Gary Mohan was shown a black card for a foul on Gareth McKinless. In the ten minutes they played with a man less, the Farney side outscored Derry 0-3 to 0-2.

It was Monaghan who held all the aces and Shane Carey and Micheál Bannigan kicked points before a Beggan 45 put Monaghan into a 0-13 to 0-10 lead.

Lachlan Murray kicked a point with his first touch and when Ethan Doherty notched a score, the sides were level at going into stoppage time.

Ryan O’Toole missed a chance to put Monaghan back in the lead before a Brendan Rogers run led to a tough free for McGuigan and he held his nerve to put Derry ahead. There was still time and it was Karl O’Connell who cut though to score the last-gasp score.

Derry will travel to Donegal next Sunday for round two with Monaghan hosting Clare ahead of the neutral venue games in round three.

Scorers for Derry: S McGuigan (0-9, 6 frees, 1m), N Toner (0-2, 1 free), C McFaul (0-1), E Doherty (0-1), L Murray (0-1)

Scorers for Monaghan: C McCarthy (0-3, 1 free), M Bannigan (0-3, 2 frees), R Beggan (0-2, 1 45, free), S Carey (0-2), G Mohan (0-1), D Ward (0-1), C Boyle (0-1), K O’Connell (0-1)

DERRY: O Lynch; C McKaigue, E McEvoy, C McCluskey; C Doherty, G McKinless, P McGrogan; C Glass, B Rogers; Paul Cassidy, E Doherty; N Loughlin. C McFaul; N Toner, S McGuigan. Subs: B Heron for N Toner (56), L Murray for N Loughlin (58), Padraig Cassidy for P McGrogan (59)

Yellow card: C McFaul (75)

MONAGHAN: R Beggan; R O’Toole, K Duffy, R Wylie; K O’Connell, C Boyle, C McCarthy; G Mohan, K Lavelle; S O’Hanlon, M Bannigan, D Ward; R McAnespie; S Carey, K Gallagher. Subs: D Hughes for G Mohan (61), D McElearney for S Carey (65), C McManus for K Lavelle (68), K Hughes for K Gallagher (68), J McCarron for D Ward (74)

Black card: G Mohan (45)

Yellow cards: S Carey (13), K Duffy (29), M Bannigan (61)

Referee: N Mooney (Cavan)