Weekend previews: Expect Limerick response, Tipp to pass awkward test

SATURDAY

All-Ireland SFC, Round 1.

Group 1.

Louth v Cork, Páirc Tailteann 3pm (M. McNally, Monaghan).

If there was any consolation to their Leinster final hosing, it was that Louth knew the identity of their next opponents. That would have afforded them a better means of refocusing on bouncing back from that heavy loss where they were beaten by Dublin in all departments especially tactically, which is unusual for Mickey Harte. With Brian Hurley fit, Cork should be a meaner outfit than the one beaten by Clare. They may have some of that freshness Mayo demonstrated in Killarney but Louth, who might start slow, are a better side than the one that lost to Cork by four points in the qualifiers last year. A point for each team. Verdict: Draw.

Group 2.

Armagh v Westmeath, Box-It Athletic Grounds 4.45pm (F. Kelly, Longford) Live GAAGO.

Having given so much of themselves in pursuit of a first Ulster title in 15 years, Armagh are bound to be a bit groggy from their endeavours 13 days earlier. Westmeath, meanwhile, have had time to contemplate what’s been an iffy season thus far. They do pack a punch, mind, and Armagh have to be wary of being caught too much on the front foot. A home win but it might not be confirmed until late on. Verdict: Armagh.

Group 4.

Derry v Monaghan, Celtic Park 7pm (N. Mooney, Cavan) Live GAAGO.

The pick of Saturday’s games and Monaghan might have reason to believe that as much as Derry have since been crowned Ulster champions again they aren’t as certain an operation as the one that beat them in late April. Back then, Monaghan were able to pierce the vaunted Derry defence and while the result wasn’t in much doubt they still asked questions of them. Monaghan will need more than two goals this time around but Derry can repeat the dose. Verdict: Derry.

DANCE PARTNERS: Monaghan's Conor McManus and Christopher McKaigue of Derry. Pic: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Joe McDonagh Cup final.

Carlow v Offaly, Croke Park 4.45pm (T. Walsh, Waterford) Live RTÉ.

If Kildare’s main focus this year was the league, Carlow’s has been the other way around and it’s a strategy that has worked for Tom Mullaly. Carlow look nothing like the uncertain side they were in early spring and while they come here as underdogs they have an attack that can beat Offaly. Nevertheless, the morale in the Offaly camp must be sky high at present. To only call on one of their glittering U20 side shows the depth to Johnny Kelly’s panel. On a winning run up to losing their dead rubber against Carlow, Offaly deserve to go up but have to back it up when it matters most now. Verdict: Offaly.

SUNDAY.

Munster SHC, Round 5.

Limerick v Cork, TUS Gaelic Grounds 4pm (J. Owens, Wexford) Live RTÉ.

Chinese whispers dominated Limerick’s build-up to their draw against Tipperary and the delayed announcement of the team will fuel more chatter that they are not where they should be. Of course, they’re not. Limerick were everyone’s favourites to make the Munster final and their hopes of making a fifth in succession are slender. To knock out Limerick in May and at the same time qualify for the knock-out stages and possibly a provincial decider are carrots that have to whet Cork’s appetite. They aren’t too far away from being a team with more than just comeback character and yet they lost so many contested balls last week – the announced changes may help in that area – and left themselves too much to do.

Limerick’s limbo doesn’t seem to be as discombobulating as some make it out to be. They have always had top players go through troughs in form, others picking up the slack for them. Tom Morrissey, one of them who has lacked consistency from time to time, is the one who’s regularly standing up for them now. On the precipice of going out, there should be a response from the home side. Looking at the rocks below, there should be one from Cork too but a second successive home loss for Limerick is difficult to envisage. Verdict: Limerick.

Tipperary v Waterford, FBD Semple Stadium 4pm (J. Keenan, Wicklow) Live GAAGO.

A game fraught with awkwardness for Tipperary. The memory of the spicy league encounter should be used as a barometer for Tipperary as Waterford will want to make their last championship game in 11 months count for something. A recent bloodletting meeting between the management and players is believed to have been constructive but it will need to be backed up with a signing off performance that promises something for 2024. As it was contested, Liam Cahill’s proposed suspension shouldn’t have affected Tipperary’s preparations too much and as delighted as the group were with maintaining their unbeaten championship run last weekend the group should be wary of the backslapping they’re getting. One win in three SHC matches doesn’t constitute success.

Yes, they have come on leaps since last year’s championship but the job is far from done and Waterford have nothing to lose going out on their shields. Breaking their goal duck will be a goal for the visitors while Tipperary will be looking to make a major improvement in their puck-outs. Avoiding injuries and suspensions can’t be in Tipperary heads. A Munster final is on the line but then so is their championship existence. It’s a good thing their management take little for granted. Verdict: Tipperary.

SIDELINE BATTLE: Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald, left, and Tipperary manager Liam Cahill. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Leinster SHC, Round 5.

Dublin v Galway, Croke Park 2pm (P. O’Dwyer, Carlow) Live RTÉ.

Simply by winning here, Dublin have a decent opportunity to make the Leinster final as Micheál Donoghue faces his old team. They faded disappointingly in the closing stages of the Kilkenny game last weekend but back where they beat Wexford earlier this month there should be a spring in their step knowing what’s on the line. Galway are crying out for silverware and should enjoy the expanses of Croke Park more than Wexford. It could turn out to be a useful recce for Galway ahead of a Leinster final there on June 11 but they must take care of business, look to keep their defensive shape and avoid making a hero out of Donal Burke. Verdict: Galway.

Westmeath v Antrim, TEG Cusack Park 2pm (K. Jordan, Tipperary).

After skewering Wexford like they did in last Sunday’s second half, Westmeath will feel they can do almost anything and it sets them up almost perfectly for this relegation encounter with Antrim, who might have felt they were on the road to safety having taken a point off Dublin. Injuries have hit The Saffrons hard in the last couple of weeks but they will be fighting off their backs to claim a first win of the campaign. Westmeath aren’t yet safe so their attitude should be healthy too. To not back up their heroics in Wexford and go down would be a bitter blow. Verdict: Draw.

Wexford v Kilkenny, Chadwicks Wexford Park 2pm (C. Lyons, Cork).

Players, management, county board executives... few were spared as Wexford conducted a postmortem into their utter collapse against Westmeath. Their morale has to be low as much as this is a fixture that has held little fear for them in recent years. Only a bizarre set of results would deny Kilkenny a Leinster final place but Wexford have been such a thorn in their side in the last few years that they’re bound to be invested in claiming their scalp in a stadium that has been a difficult place for them to go. Kilkenny still have some way to go to compete like last year but they are ironing out the creases; Wexford are stitching up holes. Verdict: Kilkenny.

All-Ireland SFC, Round 1.

Group 3.

Dublin v Roscommon, Croke Park 4pm (B. Cassidy, Derry) Live GAAGO.

By no means a gentle entry to the Sam Maguire Cup series for Dublin but it could have been a lot more difficult. Roscommon’s own honesty will keep Dublin honest, and the visitors have a defensive make-up that will need some figuring out. Davy Burke’s native Kildare provided a template of how to frustrate Dublin but Dublin’s approach to the Louth game after an indifferent start was so powerful that one wonders if they will be as vulnerable again before the knock-out stages. Expect Roscommon to target Dublin’s key men as a means of shaking the team’s belief system. They should be able to rattle Dublin at times but not enough to take the points. Verdict: Dublin.