Maurice Brosnan: Eight observations from the hurling championship

After months of complaints, there is some relief in the fact that hurling is once again being celebrated. The Munster championship delivered two epic blockbusters. The Leinster championship brought a sensational shock. The games are entertaining, the stands are heaving and the players are awesome. Rejoice.

Here are eight observations from the last two rounds of the hurling championship.

Old-school Clare

Clare’s climb back to the Munster final has been built various pillars. One of the most striking elements is their tendency towards a traditional game. Last Sunday they scored two goals from long deliveries. Peter Duggan wore number ten but started in full forward and they peppered the target man with long ball.

Clare scored eight points on their own puckout, conceding 0-3. Cork scored 0-6 and conceded 0-4. What was striking in Ennis was the difference in approach. Clare went short with three puckouts in total compared to Cork’s nine. They back their front eight to battle hard and win possession.

In Brian Lohan, they have a man who is straight talker in media dealings and ruthless on the line. As soon as Mark Rodgers attempted to lob a defender while soloing up the wing, he was taken off. Ian Galvin came on but struggled and was also taken off again 20 minutes later.

No nonsense.

Tony Kelly of Clare celebrates a point.

How effective are Hollywood shoulders?

Two sights are always guaranteed to ignite the stand in hurling; one is a defender driving out with the ball and lamping it long. The other is a full-blooded bone crunching shoulder. Think of Pádraic Maher lifting the Hogan Stand when he nailed Joe Canning right in front of it.

In recent weeks there has been increased focus on this kind of tackle, particularly when it goes wrong. Ronan Maher’s shoulder on Darragh Fitzgibbon, Daire Gray’s mistimed effort on Conor Devitt, Seamus Flanagan’s hit on Stephen Bennett are just some examples of slightly inaccurate execution.

There is no doubt that the shoulder looks great but is the juice worth the squeeze? The margin for error is extremely high. If a defender commits and misses it creates a significant hole. If their timing is slightly off, it is all kinds of dangerous. Would it be better for coaches to focus on tackling technique and standing players up instead?

In the 55th minute of the Limerick and Tipperary classic last Sunday, Barry Nash caught a long ball and looked to launch a counterattack. Diarmuid Byrnes was right in front of him, marked. The forward left Byrnes and drove towards Nash, clattering into the cornerback as he did so. Nash got the pass off and appealed for a free. Byrnes took advantage of the ocean provided and scored.

In the final minute, a similar situation arose. This time Byrnes claimed a long delivery. Seamus Callinan stood off and stayed ready. As Byrnes went to play a handpass, he intercepted, took one look at the posts and split them.

Read More Cork boss O'Connor thrilled to have senior star Downey available for U20 showpiece

Gung-ho Galway

Ahead of the final round of the Leinster championship, the challenge facing former Tribe manager Micheál Donoghue will be to create a defence to slow down a lights-out Galway. Per GAA Stats, Henry Shefflin’s outfit have hit a total of 147 points in this campaign, setting a new four-game record in the All-Ireland hurling championship.

Is that reflective of their prowess or opposition? The previous record was 138 points set by Limerick in 2022. Kilkenny and Galway both equalled that tally last year.

Carlow colour can come again

At half-time last Sunday during Carlow’s Tailteann Cup clash with Limerick in Netwatch Cullen Park, Johnny Nevin of Carlow and Old Leighlin was presented to the crowd having recently been inducted into the Leinster GAA Hall of Fame.

Nevin enjoyed a remarkable career. Over 14 years he played 177 times for the county footballers (scoring 28-257) and 155 times for the hurlers. KCLR’s Oisin Langan introduced him with his official title: “The great Johnny Nevin.” The roar was raucous.

When asked how it felt to win the award, Nevin answered in gracious fashion. “Great. Any positive PR for Carlow is brilliant.” Again, the stand took their chance to cheer.

Carlow can generate a bucketload of positive PR this weekend, just as they did in 2018. Within weeks, their footballers beat Kildare in the Leinster championship and the hurlers won the inaugural Joe McDonagh Cup. They moved up, Offaly were relegated.

At the time several players spoke of the need to properly promote the competition and fund development officers in the county to make sure they made the most of the breakthrough. A proud county are one step from kickstarting their rising all over again.

Historic hurling shoot-out deserves a big show

On Saturday night, TJ Reid moved to the top of the all-time scoring charts with 30-516 (606 points). On Sunday, Patrick Horgan reclaimed the spot after hitting 1-9 in Cusack Park and moved to 23-541 (610). This shoot-out will continue while they are both competing in championship.

The lack of an official database means these feats often pass under the radar. In the case of Cillian O’Connor and Joe Canning’s previous records, there was plenty of confusion around what their tally actually was. Only two other active players are in the top 15, Séamus Callanan and Tony Kelly. This is a historic duel between two all-time greats. A simple way of addressing the recent grand concerns about the promotion of hurling would be to celebrate remarkable records.

Tipperary’s Sean Ryan and Mike Casey of Limerick

Tipp still tweaking puckout

In the first minute of last Sunday’s championship tie, Rhys Shelly went long with his first puckout. Declan Hannon batted the ball and Barry Nash won the break. Limerick’s structure on opposition puckouts is a huge weapon and Tipperary have struggled in this department so far this year. It spelled trouble.

Instead, Patrick Maher closed the gap and pushed Nash over the line. Noel McGrath sent it over the bar. In total Tipperary only went long with 14, trusting Shelly to find a man and avoid the heart of the green machine.

Derry dream of Croke Park silverware

Derry progressed to the Christy Ring Cup final after a comfortable 0-30 to 1-11 win over Mayo at Owenbeg. They will face Meath in the decider next week.

Speaking to The Derry Journal after that victory, Derry manager Johnny McGarvey gave one of the best manager interviews of the season. He was asked about coming into the job late and the fact that not many hands went up for the gig.

“It is what it is. You don’t turn down the chance to manage your county. Delighted. It all comes down to what the players put in. The first night we met we talked about changing the culture. You see the amount of people today, the amount of youngsters out there with the Derry hurlers. That is changing culture. That is what it is about. It is about these players creating something for the next generation to come and watch.” On they march to Croke Park.

Westmeath flirt with catastrophe on route to epic comeback

Midway through the second half last Sunday, Westmeath cornerback Darragh Egerton was under pressure. A Conor McDonald handpass at the edge of the square found an unmarked Rory O’Connor who had his goal-bound shot deflected and Egerton burst clear. A minute later he gabbled out in front of a long ball and got their first with O’Connor in behind if he missed.

Egerton repeated the trick just after but was pushed over the line and Jack O’Connor cut it over. He conceded a black card and a penalty 60 seconds later for a cynical tackle on O’Connor. Wexford missed. After the black card he came on and claimed a long Ian Carty delivery in front of O’Connor once again. That move ended in Niall Mitchell’s first goal. Flirting with disaster before delivering delirium.