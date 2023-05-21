Kerry SFL: Austin Stacks feeling the heat, O'Rahilly's ease relegation worries, Ballymac make it five wins in a row

Dr Crokes are now on top of Kerry's SFL Division 1 on their own following a 0-15 to 0-12 win over Rathmore - but the impressive rise of Ballymacelligott continues with their fifth win away to Desmonds propelling them into joint-second place with Legion, who relied on a late Ryan O’Grady free to draw 0-11 all with Milltown/Castlemaine.

Ballymac's rise may be making headlines but their Tralee neighbours are making them too - for the wrong reasons with Tralee powerhouses Austin Stacks and Kerins O'Rahillys struggling to stay up. Stacks are third from the bottom on four points and in a relegation dogfight having lost in Dingle to a late free, 2-12 to 1-14, having led 0-10 to 0-4 at half time.

Stacks had Sean Quilter kicking 0-7 and Greg Horan getting their goal but a late Geaney free saw Dingle snatch a much needed win. Stacks have Kilcummin at home in two weeks time in a must win game in round 8 as they look to be at least four points off safety.

Kerins O'Rahilly's eased their plight with a 1-13 to 1-12 win over Gnee eguilla, Tommy Walsh grabbing five points. They go to Dr Crokes in Round 8 on the June bank holiday weekend.

Crokes and Rathmore were missing Kerry starters but Crokes had Mikey Casey on fire as he fired over 0-6 in the opening half as the Killarney side led 0-8 to 0-6 at half time. Tom Doyle and Mikey Casey continued to plunder scores for Dr Crokes in the second half as they always looked in control despite the efforts of Fionn Murphy and Cathal Ryan, the only one of the three Ryan brothers who played.

Ballymacelligott, in only their second season back in the top flight after a twenty year absence made it five wins on the bounce when they beat Castleisland Desmonds in their local derby with Aidan Breen, Tadhg Brick and Cathal Dunne laying the foundation for the win. Ballymac led 1-8 to 0-6 at half time with Vinny Horan getting their goal in the 27th minute at the second attempt.

Desmonds rallied thanks to the efforts of Tomas and Sean Lynch, along with Cian O’Connor and got back into the contest with an Adam O’Donoghue goal midway through the second half closing the gap to 1-11 to 1-9. But with Cian Counihan and Brian Lonergan driving Ballymac forward they finished strong with goals in the 53rd minute from Adam Sheehy and another two minutes later from Daire Keane.

The game in Milltown was a shootout between Milltown/Castlemaine sharpshooter Eanna O’Connor (son of Jack) and Legion’s Ryan O’Grady with Eanna giving Milltown/Castlemaine and 0-11 to 0-10 lead in added time but Ryan O’Grady with a late free grabbed a point for the visitors in close contest.

Kilcummin lost ground on the leaders as they lost to Spa 1-14 to 1-10 The crucial score was a goal in 45th minute, a Spa goal from Mike Foley, securing a much-needed win.