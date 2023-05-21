Clare minors reap reward for underage revamp

All-Ireland Minor Hurling Championship semi-final

Clare 0-23 Kilkenny 0-15

It’s been just 22 months since the Clare minor hurlers were swatted out of the championship with a 40-point hiding at the hands of Cork. The rebuild hasn’t taken long.

In picking apart a Kilkenny side reduced to 14 players for the final 52 minutes, Clare bridged a 13-year gap to their last All-Ireland final and are one step away from a first Irish Press Cup in 26 years.

The travelling contingent from out west came in smaller than usual numbers, given the clash with a mammoth weekend’s GAA in Ennis. They can write at least one more big date into the calendars: June 4, back at Semple Stadium to face Galway.

“In the last couple of years, there’s been a real shift in terms of how we prepare under-age teams,” said Brian O’Connell, who took over as manager the December after that dark night against Cork.

That reimagining of how things should work was even evident in how they combatted the competition for support.

“All the development squads loaded up the buses, played challenge matches around Thurles today, and it was great to see them all there.

“They’ll be hoping that they can be in this situation soon as well.”

It was a semi-final defined by that eighth-minute red card for Kilkenny full-forward Ed McDermott.

The Cats had a couple of similar challenges highlighted following their Leinster final loss to Galway and while there was mitigation here in Eoin Gunning dipping to shake off a challenge, the shoulder-to-head contact was clear enough to make up Kevin Jordan’s mind.

To their immense credit, Kilkenny rarely hinted at their numerical disadvantage and the next 18 points were split evenly as they still led early in the second half. Their economy was key, going until the 50th minute without hitting a wide.

But they couldn’t match Clare’s volume of shots and were outscored by 0-12 to 0-3 from there to the finish.

Their manager Niall Bergin wasn’t dwelling on the red-card call.

“Kilkenny are not a county that make excuses,” he said.

“I didn’t see it but what I will say about Ed McDermott is what that man has put himself through to get himself on the field has been incredible.

“He was hit with a serious illness last February, he thought his season was over, but he put himself through a huge amount.

“He’s been to hell and back in terms of trying to get himself on that field to help those men.

“There won’t be anything held against Ed. He’s an outstanding individual and he has one bright future for Kilkenny, that’s for sure.

“We got on with it and what the lads did over the last 52 minutes of that game plus injury time was simply outstanding. They have bright futures.”

Ronan Kilroy was all over the park, directly assisting six Banner points and scoring two more, while centre-back James Hegarty knocked over 0-6, including five long-range placed balls.

Jack Mescal added 0-2 from midfield but exited as an injury worry after rolling his ankle.

Clare captain Gunning manned the free role and their third clean sheet in four games insulated them against any comeback.

Scorers for Clare: J Hegarty (0-6, 4 frees, 1 65); M O’Brien (0-4, 3 frees); J Mescal, R Kilroy, S Arthur (0-2 each); E Gunning, J Moylan, E Price, M Collins, Ó Fanning, H Doherty, E Mulcahy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kilkenny: G Kelly (3 frees), C Doyle (4 frees) (0-5 each); C Brennan (0-2); D Vereker, B McDermott, B Moore (0-1 each).

CLARE: M Sheedy (Sixmilebridge); E Gunning (Broadford, capt), R Keane (Killanena), C Rynne (Inagh-Kilnamona); J Moylan (Cratloe), J Hegarty (Inagh-Kilnamona), E Price (Clarecastle); J Mescal (Inagh-Kilnamona), M O’Halloran (Sixmilebridge); S Arthur (Newmarket-on-Fergus), M Collins (Clonlara), R Kilroy (The Banner); E Begley (Clonlara), M O’Brien (Cratloe), Ó Fanning (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield).

Subs: M O’Connor (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield) for Mescal (35 inj), H Doherty (Clarecastle) for Fanning (46), M Power (Newmarket-on-Fergus) for Begley (46), F Hegarty (Inagh-Kilnamona) for Arthur (51), E Mulcahy (Tulla) for Price (59).

KILKENNY: B O’Sullivan (James Stephens); C Brophy (Erin’s Own), E Murphy (Dicksboro, capt), R Garrett (Fenians); D Vereker (Glenmore), M Stynes (Dicksboro), M Ahern (Emeralds); S Bergin (James Stephens), E Lauhoff (James Stephens); E McDermott (James Stephens), B McDermott (James Stephens), G Kelly (O’Loughlin Gaels); B Moore (Dicksboro), C Brennan (Tullaroan), C Doyle (Windgap).

Subs: R Doherty (Mooncoin) for Doyle (38), J O’Neill (St Martin’s) for Kilroy (43), N Manogue (James Stephens) for Lauhoff (52), D Barcoe (Clara) for Garrett (60), C Phelan (Young Irelands) for Moore (60+3).

REFEREE: K Jordan (Tipperary).