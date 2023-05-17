Kildare's exit from camogie championship confirmed

Top-level intervention by the Camogie Association has failed to resolve the impasse in Kildare and so it has been decided that the county will not participate in this year’s All-Ireland Intermediate camogie championship.

A statement from the Camogie Association on Wednesday afternoon said the “difficult decision” was taken by the Kildare county board executive and players after extensive discussion.

An independent review will now take place to examine all matters pertaining to the preparation and participation of inter-county camogie teams representing Kildare.

The fractured relationship between players and officials in the county came to light when the Kildare panel released a letter earlier this month outlining their disgust at the board’s decision to pull them from the All-Ireland championship.

This decision, the players said, was taken without their consent. Moreover, they felt hugely disrespected at how the decision was communicated to them.

The players explained that they had been in discussions with the county board about a charter to ensure situations such as not having access to showers and changing rooms after training would be a thing of the past.

“It had reached a stage where we informed the County Board Executive we would withdraw from the panel as a result of this mistreatment in hope that they would rectify these issues. At a recent meeting with them, we believed progress was made and that our season might be salvaged,” the letter read.

Since the publication of the panel’s stinging letter, Camogie Association top brass entered the picture to try and bring about an amicable solution. Those discussions, however, have concluded with the decision that Kildare will be marked absent from this year’s championship, which throws in the weekend after next.

“The Kildare Camogie Executive representatives, members of the Kildare panel, The Camogie Association and GPA convened a meeting last night,” said Wednesday’s statement from the Camogie Association.

“It was agreed that Kildare will not participate in the 2023 Intermediate All-Ireland Camogie Championship. This very difficult decision was reached by the Kildare Executive and Players after extensive discussion.

“All parties committed to undertake an independent review of all matters pertaining to the preparation and participation of inter county camogie teams representing Kildare. This independent review will be overseen by Ard Chomhairle of the Camogie Association, and will involve the County Board, clubs, players and other relevant parties. The goal is to improve structures and supports, to enable Kildare Camogie to perform at the highest levels.”