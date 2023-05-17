Clare vs Donegal a must win for both teams says Keelan Sexton

Keelan Sexton reckons both Clare and Donegal will be approaching Saturday's All-Ireland SFC round robin opener as a must win game.

With Monaghan and back-to-back Ulster champions Derry also in the group, the Cusack Park encounter probably represents the best opportunity for either team to secure the win that may guarantee their knock-out place.

If Monaghan and Derry take the top two positions as anticipated, then one win may be all that Clare and Donegal require to lock down third position and an All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final spot.

Clare manager Colm Collins has described it as a pivotal game and attacker Sexton agreed.

"Oh yeah, definitely," said the PwC GAA/GPA Footballer of the Month for April. "And Donegal are going to target us, no doubt, as well.

"Donegal are probably a bit of a wounded animal at the moment. They've had a good few weeks to sort it out now between themselves and I've no doubt you're probably going to see the best version of that group come down to Ennis.

"We need to understand that that's what is ahead of us. And I mean, they still have some quality footballers, there's no doubt about that, and they'll obviously be disappointed with how their league went.

"But from our point of view, yeah, it's a massive, massive game. The way the nature of this new competition is, you can't afford to not get a win on the board.

"You probably can't afford not to win your home game. So we'll definitely be hoping that we can use it to our advantage and we'll try to give them a very unwelcome welcome down to Ennis."

The value of playing at least seven Championship games in a summer - which Clare will do for the first time if they get out of their group - can't be underestimated either.

The qualifiers were designed to afford more opportunities for teams but only once since their introduction in 2001 did Clare play six games in a summer, in 2016. They will match that figure next month when they play their sixth game of this year's Championship, against Derry at a neutral venue.

"Yeah, it's a big thing," said Sexton of being guaranteed six games at least. "We've probably been getting close to four and five games in the last few summers but then you probably had bigger breaks between games then.

"So yeah, this is massive for us. It's really important, especially for the younger generation coming up that they see us playing all these games."

Clare are narrow favourites to beat the 2012 All-Ireland winners, partly because of home advantage and partly because of their strong provincial campaign though that ended with a heavy defeat to Kerry.

It was Clare's eighth loss to the Kingdom from eight Championship meetings since Colm Collins took over though Sexton doesn't buy into talk of a mental block at this stage.

"I don't know if there's a block there to be honest," he said. "At half-time the last day I just looked up at the board in the dressing-room and saw that it was '23% scoring efficiency', and I think we were on 11 or 12 negative turnovers. I was just like, 'Ah here, what are we doing?' You look at it, it's hard to explain.

"You can say we've played the eight times and lost eight but there have been times where you put in a performance and the result just didn't come. You have no problem taking being beaten by a team that just executes better than you.

"But there's nothing worse than handing a team that kind of lead and them winning, rather than them going and taking it off you."