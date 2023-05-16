Cork to face Louth in Navan in opening Sam Maguire Cup group clash

Cork will face Leinster runners-up Louth in Páirc Tailteann in Navan on May 27 after the GAA revealed the fixture details for the Sam Maguire Cup Group 1, Round 1 clash.

A collection of the latest sports news, reports and analysis from Cork.

A throw-in time will be announced later in the week for the clash which will be the opening group game for both sides.

Louth won the league meeting between the two sides earlier this year by 1-10 to 0-10 in Ardee. In their last championship meeting in a qualifier last year Cork prevailed by 2-12 to 2-8.

Cork and Louth are in Group 1 alongside Kerry and Mayo who face off this Saturday in Killarney at 3pm.

Elsewhere, Leinster champions Dublin will open their Group 3 campaign with a clash against Roscommon in Croke Park on Sunday, May 28 at 4pm.

That game will be part of a double header along with Dublin against Galway in the Leinster senior hurling championship.

Ulster runners-up Armagh kick off their Group 2 campaign with a home game against 2022 Tailteann Cup champions Westmeath in the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds in Armagh on Saturday, May 27.

Throw-in is at 3.45pm with coverage provided by GAAGO.

Ulster champions Derry face Ulster rivals Monaghan later that evening in Group 4 at Celtic Park in Derry. The game is a repeat of this year's Ulster semi-final in which the Oak Leaf county prevailed on a scoreline of 1-21 to 2-10.

Throw-in in that one is at 7pm and will be broadcast live on GAAGO.