Second-half scoring burst key as Clare land first minor hurling title since 2011

Clare 1-19 Cork 0-15

Part one of the Cork-Clare May trilogy has gone the way of the saffron and blue.

Yesterday evening’s Munster minor hurling final was the first of three occasions over a 12-day period where Cork and Clare will collide inside the whitewash.

Next up is the Munster U20 decider on Monday, followed six days later by the Round 4 Munster senior fixture.

Three games that will go a distance in defining the respective counties’ hurling summer.

Given the claustrophobic nature of the Munster round-robin table, that third and final Cork-Clare get-together on Sunday week will have a significant say in the top three fortunes of either county and whether their summer extends beyond the end of this month.

As for the minor and U20 finals, their purpose was and is to capture the health of the respective underage structures in either county. The picture painted yesterday evening - and in keeping with the county’s rising graph of the past year or so - was of a rapidly improving Clare production line.

Cork’s 40-point hammering of Clare in the 2021 Munster minor quarter-final seems like a lifetime ago now. The Clare minor class of 2022 showed Cork the exit door at the Munster semi-final stage. As for the current crop, their five-point round-robin win over Kieran’s Murphy’s Cork was backed up here with an even more impressive seven-point winning margin.

The result, at the end of an error heavy provincial final, delivered the county only a fifth Munster minor crown, and first since 2011.

In front by the minimum at the break, a third quarter where Clare struck 1-4 and Cork struck nothing at all was decisive. 1-14 to 0-9 read the scoreline. It was an eight-point gap Cork were unable to meaningfully eat into.

The goal was swept home by corner-forward Eoin Begley after Marc O’Brien’s initial effort had been saved by Cork ‘keeper Fionn Murphy. O’Brien, Begley, and the half-back pair of Matthew O’Halloran and James Hegarty (free) added the four white flags to complete the unanswered 1-4.

Along with O’Halloran and Hegarty, Eoghan Gunning was the third Clare defender who got among the scorers. The Clare captain and corner-back turned in a superb showing.

Barry Walsh sent over Cork's first point of the second half on 46 minutes. Walsh time and again carried the fight against Clare’s dominance. Five was as close as Cork got coming down the stretch.

MARAUDING FORWARD: Eoghan Gunning of Clare in action against Conor McCarthy of Cork. Pic: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

The Banner, as mentioned, had led 0-10 to 0-9 at the break. They were never led throughout.

Clare shot three in front inside four minutes. Centre-back Hegarty (free), O’Brien (free), and O’Halloran were the first names on the scoresheet. Clare would, however, add only three more points in the ensuing 21 minutes.

Cork had a monopoly on possession during this period. They were very slow to make use of it.

In a series of plays inside the opening 10 minutes, Cork had consecutive point attempts sail wide, drop short, blocked down, drop short, and again drop short. Clare ‘keeper Mark Sheedy was commendably composed under those point attempts that lacked the necessary legs.

James O’Leary had Cork’s first from play and second overall on 12 minutes. Their total should have been far, far greater even at this early juncture.

Barry Walsh was responsible for 0-7 of Cork’s first half 0-9. His fifth and final free of the opening half brought Cork level for the first time at 0-8 apiece two minutes into injury-time.

Michael Collins provided an instant Clare response. Walsh, with his second from play, tied matters once more. The final say of the half, though, went to Clare. Collins was fouled, O’Brien converted.

Clare’s next score was the Begley goal that sent Brian O’Connell’s charges down the road to victory. Their support flooded the field at full-time and were in no rush to leave it 45 minutes later.

Cork’s outstanding shot at a green flag had arrived late in the first half. Brian Lynch was hooked as he pulled the trigger. His rebound crashed against the post. It simply wasn’t to be Cork’s evening.

Mind you, the defeat pales into insignificance when put against the bereavement this Cork panel have had to deal with over the past week. Everything in perspective.

Both sides will be in All-Ireland semi-final action on the weekend of May 20/21.

Scorers for Clare: M O’Brien (0-8, 0-7 frees); E Begley (1-1); J Hegarty (0-2 frees), M O’Halloran (0-2 each); E Gunning, J Mescal, S Arthur, M Collins, Ó Fanning, F Hegarty (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cork: Barry Walsh (0-9, 0-5 frees); B O’Flynn, J Casey (0-2 each); J O’Leary, Z Biggane (0-1 each).

CLARE: M Sheedy (Sixmilebridge); R Keane (Killanena), E Gunning (Broadford), C Rynne (Inagh-Kilnamona); M O’Halloran (Sixmilebridge), J Hegarty (Inagh-Kilnamona), J Moylan (Cratloe); J Mescal (Inagh-Kilnamona), E Price (Clarecastle); S Arthur (Newmarket-on-Fergus), M Collins (Clonlara), R Kilroy (Banner); Ó Fanning (St Joseph’s Doora/Barefield), M O’Brien (Cratloe), E Begley (Clonlara).

Subs: H Doherty (Clarecastle) for Fanning (31); F Hegarty (Inagh-Kilnamona) for Kilroy (49); M O’Connor (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield) for Mescal (57); M Power (Newmarket-on-Fergus) for Begley (60, inj), D Neville (Cratloe) for Arthur (64).

CORK: F Murphy (Killeagh); O O’Callaghan (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels), D McCarthy (Passage), C Cronin (Midleton); C O’Callaghan (Dungourney), D O’Leary (Ballincollig), J Galvin (Éire Óg); J O’Leary (Lisgoold), Z Biggane (Charleville); J Murphy (Dromina), C McCarthy (Glen Rovers), Barry Walsh (Killeagh); B Lynch (Youghal), B O’Flynn (Sarsfields), F O’Brien (Erin’s Own).

Subs: J Casey (Youghal) for Lynch (38); R Dooley (Douglas) for O’Brien (46); Ben Walsh (Killeagh) for McCarthy (48); S O’Callaghan (Aghada) for Cronin (50); Conor McCarthy (St Finbarr’s) for Murphy (54).

Referee: A Tierney (Tipperary).