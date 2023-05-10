Mickey Harte has put pride back into Louth football, says Aaron Hoey

Former Louth star Aaron Hoey has credited Mickey Harte with putting pride back into the county.

Lifting them from Division 4 to third place in Division 2 and now a first Leinster SFC final in 13 years and an All-Ireland series to look forward to, Harte has been a blessing to The Wee County, according to Hoey, Louth’s second most “capped” senior footballer.

“My young fella was only 11 last Thursday,” he began. “Louth were training on the Tuesday before when the weather was wild and wet. He said, ‘I don’t care, Dad, we’re going up to watch them. If we get wet, we get wet.’ So, we put on the wet gear and away we went, two eejits standing on the hill but all he wanted to do was watch Sam (Mulroy) and (Conall) McKeever and big (Conor) Grimes.

“That’s what it means to the young lads here. He wasn’t born when we were there last in 2010 and there is huge excitement among the children. That’s the sense of pride they have and what Mickey has put back into the county. These 10 and 11-year-olds don’t know what it was like before. All they know is that this is their team and they are winning games.”

After seeing the trouble fellow Division 2 side Kildare, who finished two places below them, caused Dublin in the semi-final, Hoey is dreaming of the county’s first SFC win over Dublin in 50 years.

“There are some cracks in the armour. No other county in the country has their wealth of experience or knowledge but they have shown a few cracks lately. Kildare showed that if you start well against them and sustain that level of effort you might be able to get something out of it.

“I’m sure Mickey and Gavin Devlin are telling the boys that if they are going to do it, it will have to be for 80 minutes. You can see they’re bringing on pace now for the end. Big (Conall) McCaul is nearly 6ft6in and when he gets going he’s phenomenally quick.

“Craig Lennon is very quick as well, a different stature to McCaul. I’d know his father very well and I’d be slagging him that the football definitely came from his mother’s side! The likes of Bevan Duffy can’t even get on and he’s a seasoned campaigner. What’s coming off the bench is adding to the team, not stagnating or devaluing it.

“In the team, Niall Sharkey comes from a junior club, Glyde Rangers, and he’s the first name you’re putting down on the teamsheet now. In midfield, I remember Conor Early playing with the Louth juniors and I wouldn’t have seen him competing with the likes of Fenton and McCarthy but I’m sure he will. He’s now transferred to Na Fianna and will be competing with them boys on a more regular basis.”

Hoey would agree with some of Glenn Ryan’s comments about Dublin’s cosy relationship with Croke Park but it’s the only place he wants Louth facing them on Sunday.

“There is hope and possibility. These boys are living our dreams now, they might catch Dublin on the hop. Hopefully, they can take something out of it.”