Ellen Clifford, mother of Kerry footballers David and Paudie, passes away

Steeped in the GAA, she was in Croke Park to watch her sons claim All-Ireland successes with Kerry and with Fossa in the past year.
MOTHER'S PRIDE: Kerry's Paudie Clifford celebrates with his mother Ellen and father Dermot after last year's All-Ireland final win over Galway. 

Sat, 06 May, 2023 - 20:00

THE death has taken place of Ellen Clifford, a member of the well-known GAA family from Fossa in Co. Kerry.

Mrs Clifford (nee O’Shea) is the mother of Kerry footballers David and Paudie Clifford, daughter Shelly, and wife of Dermot Clifford, the former referee and vice-chairman of Fossa GAA club.

Mrs Clifford had been battling illness for some time. She is originally from Ballymacelligott and herself hails from a strong GAA family. She was in Croke Park with her family for Kerry’s 38th All-Ireland title last July and again earlier this year for Fossa’s maiden All-Ireland Club JFC final success against Stewartstown Harps.

Both sons, David and Paudie, have been selected to play for Kerry in Sunday’s Munster SFC final against Clare at the TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. 

No decision has been taken on their participation at this stage.

