Five talking points from the All Ireland and Tailteann Cup draws

The draws for the All-Ireland championship and Tailteann Cup took place at Croke Park on Tuesday. The entire picture will only become apparent after the provincial finals. For now, we know the potential pairings and when they will take place.

A blockbuster lift-off

Advocates for the new system have consistently maintained that this design makes sense because it averts the prospect of dead rubbers in the final round of group games. There will be something to play for in every tie. To recap, the group winners will advance straight to the quarter-finals. Second-placed teams will host a third-placed team from another group in the preliminary quarter-finals.

Even still, there is mechanics battle and then there is the PR war. For this format to work it needs supporters on side and engaged. The opening round will go some way toward guaranteeing that. On May 20/21, the Munster champions will play Mayo, the Connacht champions take on Tyrone, the Munster runners up face Donegal and the Connacht runners up play Kildare.

It has all the makings of a blockbuster weekend.

Venue uncertainty

Full fixture details will be confirmed by the GAA on Friday. Glenn Ryan made his feelings clear when discussing Croke Park as a neutral venue clear last Sunday and if Dublin overcome Louth in the Leinster final, Kildare will have a home tie against them in Round 2. Newbridge is currently unavailable due to redevelopment work. Where will Kildare nominate as their home venue? Probably Portlaoise.

Dublin, meanwhile, could end up playing two games in Croke Park. Although the final game in the round-robin period is to be played at neutral venues, the Central Competitions Control Committee have not ruled out fixing Dublin’s neutral game at HQ.

Rivalries renewed

In his excellent autobiography, The Invisible Game, former Galway manager Kevin Walsh spelled out in detail how they repeatedly overcame Mayo during his reign.

“We designed a plan specifically for Mayo and it would bamboozle them. For three years, they had no answer for it,” he said.

“They finally edged us in 2019, when we were hobbled by injuries, but not before we caused them all kinds of bother. Mayo’s threats were from off-the-shoulder runners down the centre. Dublin struggled with this tactic. Keith Higgins, Colm Boyle, Lee Keegan, Aidan O’Shea and Paddy Durcan were amongst those who invariably prospered from it.

“We dropped off and let them have their kick-outs before sending them down the sewers of lanes one and five — the sideline channels. Using coaxing pressure, a line of three people would shepherd them to each sideline. They were going where we wanted them to go, not where they wanted.”

That qualifier clash in 2019 was under James Horan. Before that the opposing manager on the sideline was Stephen Rochford, who is now back as assistant to Kevin McStay. Can Walsh draw on previous experience now that he is down south with Cork?

Elsewhere, Davy Burke recently confirmed he has gone three times for the Kildare job without success. He will now manage against them with Roscommon. Group 4 will be a mini-Ulster with Armagh or Derry joining Donegal and Monaghan as well as Kerry/Clare.

New pairings

Notably, of the eight opening games in the Tailteann Cup, only one is a rematch of a fixture from 2023. Wicklow and Carlow have played each other twice, once in the opening round of the league and again in the opening tie of the Leinster championship. The result was a draw and a Wicklow eight-point triumph.

Andy McEntee’s Antrim will look to bounce back from a disappointing display against Armagh with a rematch of their only 2022 Tailteann Cup game. Leitrim won on a 2-14 to 1-12 scoreline at Carrick-on-Shannon but this time the Ulster side will be at home.

There is a certain novelty around Waterford’s trip to Down and Fermanagh welcoming Wexford on May 13/14.

Tailteann Cup groups need to be close

The two sides promoted to Division 2, Fermanagh and Cavan, open their campaign against Division 4 teams. Meath, who retained their spot in Division 2, face Tipperary first who were also relegated to the bottom tier. Those three teams would have been in the Sam Maguire under last year’s format.

2023 is a round-robin tournament rather than straight knock-out. The competition needs real competitiveness to justify that format.