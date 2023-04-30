Dublin labour to win over Kildare as Stephen Cluxton returns in goal

Dublin 0-14 Kildare 0-12

Hell didn’t quite freeze over at HQ on Sunday afternoon but the sight of Dublin struggling so long and so hard to burn off an opponent in the Leinster Championship has to cool any predictions made on their chances of winning this All-Ireland.

Kildare’s efforts here shouldn’t be discounted. They led at the break and didn’t trail until the last handful of minutes. Two points in the last half-an-hour told the tale of a team that had given so much and had little else to offer. They died on their swords.

Dublin, though?

They looked slick as ever in frying an awfully naïve and open Laois side in the quarter-final in Portlaoise last week but this was halting, disjointed and uninspiring stuff on the day when Stephen Cluxton played for the first time since the 2020 All-Ireland final.

That the 41-year old’s reappearance isn’t the main story here probably says it all when you think that this is a county approaching its 13th straight provincial senior title and one that normally treats afternoons like this as training days.

They had 14 points to spare on Kildare in the Leinster final last year and the Lilywhites hadn’t known the better of them in nine previous championship meetings stretching back to the 2000 provincial final replay.

Mickey Harte’s Louth await Dessie Farrell’s men in the decider in two weeks’ time after their extra-time win against a stubborn Offaly side, but Dublin clearly have a lot of work to do before the road widens beyond Leinster and into the All-Ireland itself.

The first exchanges here were low enough on quality and entertainment in front of a crowd that peaked at 30,499 for this double-header, Kildare setting their stall out with 15 men inside their own ‘45’ whenever Dublin pressed forward, which was often.

It was effective against a side that hasn’t been defeated in Leinster since 2010 but one that huffed and puffed and never really got into its stride in the first-half. Kildare allied that defensive organization with an ability to win enough of their own ball and probe upfield.

The cat-and-mouse nature of it all was never more apparent than in the third minute when Jack Robinson broke into an empty Dublin half, a posse of blue in his wake, and fired off a shot that Cluxton palmed away from a comfortable height.

Both sides kicked balls short and wide as they struggled to find a rhythm and Dublin’s unfamiliar struggles were summed up when Cluxton trotted upfield for a ‘45’ to the cheers of the Hill only to kick his attempt wide and left.

Kildare always had their noses in front through to the interval and they even pulled three clear with a hat-trick of scores either side of the half-hour. Two up at the break, they stretched that to four seven minutes after the restart.

Dublin were in trouble, their play laboured on both sides of the ball, but their reaction to this unfamiliar brand of adversity was impressive in that they duly marked off five of the next six scores across a ten-minute spell.

The crowd, sensing the moment, began to find their voice for the boys in blue and the rising stakes were clear on the sidelines where the respective management teams engaged in a particularly heated exchange of views.

A Cian Murphy point finally got them back on level terms after trailing for the previous 26 minutes and Dublin claimed the lead for the first time all afternoon when Cormac Costello pinged over a free with six to play.

Kildare were able to bring the calibre of Kevin Feely, Daniel Flynn, Neil Feely and Paul Cribbin off the bench so the end credits didn’t approach with any absence of uncertainty but Dublin did enough in the end. Just.

Scorers for Dublin: P Mannion (0-3); C O’Callaghan (0-2, 0-1 free); L Gannon, C Murphy, R McGarry, S Bugler, C Kilkenny, C Basquel, J McCaffrey (all 0-1); C Costello (0-1 free).

Scorers for Kildare: P Woodgate (0-4, 0-2 frees, 0-1 ‘45’); J Robinson (0-3 frees); B McCormack and D Kirwan (both 0-2); N Flynn (0-1).

Dublin: S Cluxton; D Newcombe, D Byrne, L Gannon; J Small, C Murphy, T Lahiff; B Fenton, S Bugler, C Kilkenny; P Mannion, C O’Callaghan, C Basquel.

Subs: C Costello for McGarry and J McCaffrey for Lahiff (both HT); L O’Dell for Basquel (50); P Small for Mannion (58); D Rock for Bugler (65).

Kildare: M Donnellan: E Doyle, S Ryan, M O’Grady; D Hyland, K Flynn, J Sargent; K O’Callaghan, A Masterson; P McDermott, B McCormack, A Beirne; J Robinson, D Kirwan, P Woodgate.

Subs: P Cribbin for Beirne (46); N Flynn for Robinson (49); D Flynn for Kirwan (56); K Feely for Masterson (63); J Hyland for McCormack (69).

Referee: F Kelly (Longford).