Leamy, McGarry double-act carries Tipp U20s into Munster semi-final

Munster U20 Hurling Championship round 5

Tipperary 3-26 Waterford 3-13

Jack Leamy and Peter McGarry fired Tipperary into the Munster U20 semi-final despite being pushed most of the way by an already eliminated Waterford team.

The 13-point margin didn’t do justice to the Déise, who demonstrated creditable spirit and skill even as they lined up without senior stars Patrick and Mark Fitzgerald.

They had two stunning goals from Jack Twomey and were as close as four points with three minutes to play but Tipperary had the greater legs and deeper bench. They scored the final 2-3 with both goals from Leamy.

The Premier will return to Semple Stadium to welcome Clare in the semi-final, having drawn with the Banner in their Munster opener.

This defeat completes a washout for Waterford’s underage teams this year, losing all 12 championship outings between U20 and minor hurling and football.

Leamy did the late damage to end with 2-6 (2-1 from play) but it was McGarry who did the heavy lifting in the first half, scoring 1-4 from a floating role. He stood in for the throw-in and raced forward for an immediate point.

Captain Darragh Stakelum also impressed with 0-5 from midfield but Brendan Cummins will be keen to address a defence that was too open for long stretches.

After Jason Forde’s sideline went direct to the net last Sunday, Tipp’s U20s suffered that same fate after five minutes; Charlie Treen with the cut that deceived Jason O’Dwyer. 1-0 to 0-2.

They were level five times in the next 10 minutes; with 0-2 each from Seán Kenneally and Stakelum cancelled out by the likes of Joe Booth, Oisín Walsh, and Twomey.

Scott Ryan denied McGarry a goal to end the first quarter and Ronan Connolly couldn’t connect with the follow-up but McGarry, Cathal Quinn, and a no-look Eddie Ryan point pushed Tipp 0-10 to 1-4 ahead.

Waterford hit back with a 1-2 punch, the goal superbly finished to the corner by Twomey.

Tipp, gaining some momentum from pushing up on opposition puck-outs, responded well with another three in a row of points from McGarry, Ryan, and Stakelum to reinstate their lead.

They had their goal in the 28th minute, Kenneally gaining possession from a free dropped short and feeding McGarry to finish. 1-14 to 2-7 now.

Treen took his first-half tally to 1-5 but Leamy followed a pointed free by intercepting the Déise puck-out for another to restore Tipp’s four-point advantage at the break; 1-16 to 2-9.

Tipp looked like burning Waterford off as they took that point-scoring streak to five upon the restart, including efforts from the sharp-shooting Stakelum and speedster Ryan.

They led by seven but Twomey brought the visitors right back into it with a sensational overhead flick to lob the sliotar to the net. As with his first goal, Evan Foley supplied the final pass.

That gap remained until the closing stages, with Ciarán McCormack and Darragh McCarthy scoring off the bench.

Leamy’s goals ended it; one teed up by McGarry, the other rebounded to the net after an attempted point came back off the post.

Scorers for Tipperary: J Leamy (2-6, 0-5 frees); P McGarry (1-4); D Stakelum (0-5); E Ryan (0-4); C Quinn, S Kenneally (0-2 each); R Connolly, D McCarthy, C McCormack (0-1 each).

Scorers for Waterford: C Treen (1-8, 1-0 s/l, 0-7 frees); J Twomey (2-1); O Walsh (0-2, 1 free); C Keane, J Booth (0-1 each).

TIPPERARY: J O’Dwyer (Clonoulty-Rossmore); D Slattery (Clonoulty-Rossmore), R Doyle (Clonoulty-Rossmore), L Shanahan (Upperchurch-Drombane); C Quinn (Cashel King Cormacs), J Caesar (Holycross-Ballycahill), C McKelvey (Silvermines); J Morris (St Mary’s), D Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields, capt); J Leamy (Golden-Kilfeacle), E Ryan (Borris-Ileigh), S Kenneally (Moneygall); P McGarry (St Mary’s), T Cahill (Drom-Inch), R Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs).

Subs: S Ferncombe (Clonoulty-Rossmore) for Ryan (32-33, blood), C McCormack (Loughmore-Castleiney) for Cahill (41), Ferncombe for Connolly (47), M Corcoran (Silvermines) for Morris (52), D McCarthy (Toomevara) for Ryan (57), J Egan (Moycarkey-Borris) for McKelvey (60+1).

WATERFORD: S Ryan (Mount Sion); J Power (Modeligo), C Cantwell (Ballygunner), R Dobbyn (Ballyduff Lower); M Mullaney (Stradbally), O Walsh (Fourmilewater), N Browne (Brickey Rangers); K Cullinane (Passage), F Hallinan (Fourmilewater); T O’Connell (Brickey Rangers), C Keane (De La Salle, j-capt), J Booth (Colligan, j-capt); E Foley (St Molleran’s), C Treen (Abbeyside), J Twomey (De La Salle).

Subs: W Beresford (Abbeyside) for Cullinane (h-t), D Walsh (Roanmore) for Browne (39), L Horgan (Ballygunner) for Foley (49), R Walsh (Abbeyside) for Keane (52), F Roche (Clonea) for Twomey (57).

Referee: C O’Regan (Cork).