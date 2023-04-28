Football team news: Dessie Ward fit to start for Monaghan

Elsewhere, Down chief Conor Laverty has made one change to the side that conquered Donegal in the quarter-final.
BACK IN ACTION: Monaghan's Dessie Ward with Dylan McHugh and Paul Conroy of Galway. Pic: ©INPHO/Ben Brady

Fri, 28 Apr, 2023 - 19:59
Cian Locke

Monaghan manager Vinny Corey has welcomed back defender Dessie Ward for their Ulster semi-final clash against Derry on Saturday evening. 

Ward - named at centre-back - has been struggling with a shoulder injury, and although named to start in the win over Tyrone last time out, he was replaced by fellow experienced campaigner Karl O'Connell before throw-in.

Derry boss Rory Gallagher has named an unchanged side for the encounter.

Elsewhere, Down chief Conor Laverty has made one change to the side that conquered Donegal in the quarter-final. Shane Annett is dropped in favour of Conor Poland, who is promoted to the starting 15.

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney has stuck with the same 15 players who started their quarter-final match against Cavan. Dublin manager Dessie Farrell and Kildare boss Glenn Ryan have done likewise for their Leinster SFC clash. 

Derry (v Monaghan): O. Lynch; C. McKaigue, E. McEvoy, C. McCluskey; C. Doherty, G. McKinless, P. McGrogan; C. Glass, B. Rogers; Pádraig Cassidy, Paul Cassidy, E. Doherty; N. Toner, S. McGuigan, N. Loughlin.

Monaghan (v Derry):

R Beggan; T McPhillips, K Duffy, R Wylie; C Boyle, D Ward, R O'Toole; D Hughes, K Lavelle; S O'Hanlon, M Bannigan, C McCarthy; J McCarron, K Gallagher, C McManus.

Armagh (v Down): E Rafferty; C O’Neill, A McKay, A Forker; C Mackin, G McCabe, J Óg Burns; B Crealey, S McPartlan; J Duffy, J Hall, S Campbell; R Grugan, A Murnin, C Turbitt.

Down (v Armagh): N Kane; P Laverty, A Doherty, M Rooney; D Magill, N McParland, D Guinness; C Poland, R McEvoy; C Doherty, R Johnston, L Kerr; D McAleenan, Pat Havern, E Branagan.

Dublin (v Kildare): D O'Hanlon; D Newcombe, D Byrne, S MacMahon; L Gannon, C Murphy, J McCaffrey; B Fenton, J McCarthy; R McGarry, S Bugler, C Kilkenny; P Mannion, C O'Callaghan, C Basquel. 

Kildare (v Dublin): M Donnellan; E Doyle, S Ryan, D Malone; D Hyland, K Flynn, J Sargent; K O'Callaghan, A Masterson; B Coffey, B McCormack, A Beirne; J Robinson, D Kirwan, P Woodgate.

Louth (v Offaly): J Califf; D Corcoran, C Murphy, D McKenny; L Grey, N Sharkey, C McKeever; T Durnin, C Early; L Jackson, S Mulroy, C Grimes; D McConnon, C Downey, R Burns.

Offaly (v Louth): I Duffy; L Pearson, D Hogan, D Dempsey; C Donohoe, P Cunningham, C Donnelly; J McEvoy, C McNamee; C Farrell, R McNamee, A Sullivan; D Hyland, N Dunne, J Evans.

