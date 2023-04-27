It's back to the roulette wheel to see who will start full-back for Cork

Eoin Downey’s haste in taking command of the number three shirt brought an end to Cork’s full-back roulette. His suspension means another spin of the wheel is required ahead of the county’s Munster championship opener.

One of the few certainties around the Cork team at present is young Downey’s place at full-back. It’s why the county contested the red card he received arising from a prolonged melee between Cork and Kilkenny players in the second-half of last month’s Division 1 semi-final.

The Central Hearings Committee, much to Cork’s frustration, agreed with the decision of referee John Keenan that Downey was in breach of Rule 7.2 (b), Category III, “striking with a hurley, with minimal force”.

The one-match ban means U20 manager Ben O’Connor will be able to call on his services for Friday’s Munster round-robin game against Limerick. Senior manager Pat Ryan, meanwhile, must look elsewhere when Waterford visit two days later.

Above all else, Downey brought stability to a role that had a revolving door of occupants in recent seasons.

The Glen Rovers clubman was a member of the senior panel last year, even though he was only doing his Leaving Cert. He was still a teenager when the 2023 season threw-in, but there was no hesitation from the new management in throwing the rookie in at full-back.

For the key league games against Limerick, Galway, Wexford, and Kilkenny, he was there protecting the large parallelogram with an authority that belied his inexperience and youthfulness. Think back to his block on Seamus Flanagan’s point attempt three minutes into the league opener at Páirc Uí Chaoimh and the tone it set.

“He's just slotted in there. It seems to be a breeze to the man. The way he's playing, you're looking at him and thinking he's been there for the last five or six years,” corner-back Niall O’Leary said of Downey at the recent Munster championship launch.

The question now is who’ll offer that protection and assuredness on Sunday? Who’ll come through the revolving door?

In the three seasons from 2020-22, six different players were used in the full-back role.

Sean O’Donoghue and Ger Millerick were one-offs in the position for league games in 2020 and last year. The remaining four - Rob Downey (older brother to Eoin), Damien Cahalane, Daire O’Leary, and the now retired Eoin Cadogdan - all did spells in the position without ever fully making it their own.

To have followed Cork during their run to the 2021 All-Ireland final is to know that Rob Downey came to the full-back berth far more by accident than design.

An unused substitute during that summer’s Munster semi-final defeat to Limerick, he found himself parachuted into full-back for the subsequent sink-or-swim qualifier against Clare after Cahalane was struck down with appendicitis on the Wednesday before the game and Cadogan then ruled out through injury a day later.

Downey delivered in spades on the faith shown in him by management. His block on Gary Cooney’s 66th minute goal effort, at a time when Clare trailed by two, was a key moment in the game.

There he remained for the rest of the road to Croker. But come Cork’s opening League fixture the following year, Downey was no longer a permanent fixture at full-back and was instead selected in his familiar half-back role.

The wheel had spun again.

All-Ireland winning U20 full-back Daire O’Leary was next to be auditioned. He showed well last spring during a run of four games at number three. Injury, however, in the first half of the 2022 League semi-final defeat to Kilkenny saw the curtain fall on that audition.

Damien Cahalane took over for the League final. He was there for Cork’s first and final championship outings last summer, Rob Downey the interim first choice.

And so continued the chopping and changing of who wore number three. Consistency never ran for more than four matches at a time. Consistency of the level brought by Daithí Burke in Galway and Huw Lawlor in Kilkenny was never achieved.

Ahead of the 2015 league, Tomás Mulcahy told this newspaper that “if you were to look at Cork last year and where they could improve, I’d think that settling on someone who can consistently perform at full-back would be a big aim".

It's an issue that was never fully resolved.

In all likelihood, it will be Cahalane or the elder of the Downey brothers who temporarily step back into the role on Sunday.

It’s an important call for management. It’s a call that takes on greater importance if corner-back Sean O’Donoghue is not risked - the captain’s dead leg has kept him out of action since February 4.

The wheel spins again.