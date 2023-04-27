Lee Keegan: Roscommon loss could be a blessing in disguise for Mayo 

Lee Keegan reckons Mayo timed their 'blip' well and that losing to Roscommon in the Connacht championship was probably a blessing in disguise.

The five-time All-Star believes the enforced 'break came at a good time for the group' as it was not going to be sustainable to keep winning indefinitely while operating at a breakneck pace.

Mayo surged to National League success under new manager McStay but, according to ex-defender Keegan, a break period was necessary to allow veteran icons Cillian O'Connor, Aidan O'Shea and Kevin McLoughlin in particular to recharge their batteries.

"I just thought that the intensity and the effort that they put into the league was going to catch them at some stage," said Keegan of Mayo, who are in the middle of a six-week break between games.

"It's very hard to go through that rigorous training and that high intensity that Mayo play at for a full two months. It wasn't going to be sustainable with the amount of games that they have. You look at the injuries that they had for that game as well. I honestly think they went out to beat Roscommon - I just think they got beaten by a better team.

"But I think this break came at a good time for the group, just to reset a little bit. Give them the break, let them declutter from what's going on, revisit the few issues they have from this week onwards in training and then look forward to a fresh four weeks again.

"When I say it wasn't sustainable, I just don't think that intensity or that effort was going to get them through the full period of games that was going to come up."

Keegan believes that the lengthy break will help manager Kevin McStay to nail down his preferred team and to make progress with the forward line in particular.

Mayo handed game time to 16 different forwards during their league campaign while four of the five substitutes that came on against Roscommon in the Championship defeat were attackers.

"I think what Mayo are looking for is more inside forwards," said Keegan. "They've tried 16 forwards, have got new combinations. Tommy Conroy is back, Ryan (O'Donoghue) is back fit, we've got Aidan (O'Shea) back playing good football, albeit the Roscommon game was tough for him.

"I would have been disappointed from the forward aspect against Roscommon. If you look, we had only three forwards who scored in that game. No forwards scored from play in the second-half. So that's definitely an area they need to work on.

"The big question is do they start Cillian (O'Connor)? Do you start Aidan? Do you start Ryan with them, or Tommy Conroy? Is Tommy an impact sub? Or James Carr? I don't think he has a settled forward line just yet.

"I don't think that they're unsettled but I don't think they have the full combination from what we've seen so far."

Another area of concern for Keegan is the repositioning of Conor Loftus, a Mayo forward and midfielder in the past, to the pivotal centre-back slot.

"My only negative around that is, defensively, it's that positioning. Does he have the awareness when marking a Sean O'Shea? Does he go with him, does he stay holding? How does he go about that? It's a different role for him. He's done okay so far, he had a good league. But the higher the quality team, they'll figure that out, that he's a forward essentially playing as a back. And can they exploit that? That's going to be a challenge for Kevin, does he stick or twist with that? I expect they're going to stay with it as they have all year."

Despite those various issues, Keegan is confident that Mayo still have a squad capable of ending their Sam Maguire drought this summer.

"Can they win the All-Ireland? I think they can," he said. "And I think they believe they can - but they need to tidy up a few bits yet.

"One thing I used to notice was if we came across a really defensive team we’d struggle at times. So that’s going to be their biggest struggle I think but if they get the forward unit working like they have during the league, I think there’s every chance they can take on anybody to be honest."

