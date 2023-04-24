Lidl Teams of the 2023 leagues revealed

The Lidl Teams of the 2023 National Football leagues have been named. The Ladies Gaelic Football Association's All Star committee selected the teams.

Champions Kerry lead the way for Division one with nine players selected. Galway, who were runners-up in the league final, have four players named while Waterford's Megan Dunford and Cork's Eimear Kiely making up the team.

The nine Kerry players who were chosen are goalkeeper Mary Ellen Bolger, defenders Player of the Match in the league final Kayleigh Cronin, Aishling O'Connell and Càit Lynch, midfielder Lorraine Scanlon and forwards Niamh Carmody, Niamh Nì Chonchùir, captain Sìofra O'Shea and leading scorer Louise Nì Mhuircheartaigh.

The Galway players honoured are captain Sarah Nì Loingsigh, Nicola Ward, Ailbhe Davoren and Olivia Divilly.

The Division two champions Armagh lead the way with eight players selected. Anna Carr, Clodagh McCambridge, Grace Ferguson, Lauren McConville, Niamh Coleman, Blathìn Machin, Player of the Match in the division two league final Aimee Mackin and Aoife McCoy are named on the team.

Laois who were runners-up in the final have four players selected - Clodagh Dunne, captain Ellen Healy, Erone Fitzpatrick and Mo Nerney.

Tipperary's Anna Rose Kennedy and Aishling Moloney and Westmeath's Lucy Power are also honoured.

The Division three team include five players from Champions Kildare including captain Grace Clifford and Player of the Match in the final Ròisìn Byrne.

Runners-up Clare have four players honoured including captain Caoimhe Harvey while both Down and Wexford have two players named with players from Sligo and Louth also included.

Division four team is made up of seven players from champions Antrim with captain Cathy Carey and Orlaith Prenter, who was Player of the match in the final included. Five players from runners-up Leitrim, two from Fermanagh and one from Limerick make up the final team.

Lidl Teams of the 2023 Ladies National Football Leagues

Division 1

Mary Ellen Bolger (Kerry), Sarah Nì Loingsigh (Galway), Kayleigh Cronin (Kerry), Megan Dunford (Waterford), Aishling O'Connell (Kerry), Nicola Ward (Galway), Càit Lynch (Kerry), Lorraine Scanlon (Kerry), Ailbhe Davoren (Galway), Niamh Carmody (Kerry), Niamh Nì Chonchùir (Kerry), Olivia Divilly (Galway), Sìofra O'Shea (Kerry), Eimear Kiely (Cork), Louise Nì Mhuircheartaigh (Kerry)

Division 2

Anna Carr (Armagh), Clodagh McCambridge (Armagh), Clodagh Dunne (Laois), Lucy Power (Westmeath), Grace Ferguson (Armagh), Lauren McConville (Armagh), Ellen Healy (Laois), Anna Rose Kennedy (Tipperary), Niamh Coleman (Armagh), Blaithìn Mackin (Armagh), Aimee Mackin (Armagh), Erone Fitzpatrick (Laois), Mo Nerney (Laois), Aishling Moloney (Tipperary), Aoife McCoy (Armagh)

Division 3

Mary Hulgraine (Kildare), Claire Dunne (Sligo), Sìofra Nì Chonaill (Clare), Laoise Lenehan (Kildare), Ròisìn Murphy (Wexford), Meghan Doherty (Down), Caoimhe Harvey (Clare), Grace Clifford (Kildare), Chloe Moloney (Clare), Ciara Banville (Wexford), Ròisìn Byrne (Kildare), Fidelma Marrinan (Clare), Natasha Ferris (Down), Neasa Dooley (Kildare), Laura Collins (Louth)

Division 4

Anna McCann (Antrim), Charlene Tyrrell (Leitrim), Molly McGloin (Fermanagh), Niamh McIntosh (Antrim), Sarah O'Neill (Antrim), Courteney Murphy (Fermanagh), Carla LeGuen (Leitrim), Ana Mulholland (Antrim), Ròisìn Ambrose (Limerick), Laura O'Dowd (Leitrim), Cathy Carey (Antrim), Lara Dahunsi (Antrim), Michelle Guckian (Leitrim), Orlaith Prenter (Antrim), Leah Fox (Leitrim)