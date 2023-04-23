Colm Collins relieved as Clare grasp ‘our chance at redemption’

For all that has been achieved across Colm Collins’ nine-and-a-half season reign, a Munster final appearance was the glaring omission.

That anomaly has now been corrected. That’s not, however, what Clare celebrated on Saturday evening.

“We are delighted to have got there, but the other part was more important. To play in the All-Ireland series was so important,” said Collins.

“As a group of players, it was vital for them to be in the top 16 teams in the country contesting for Sam.

“It is great to be looking forward to a Munster final and to be looking forward to the round-robin as a number one or two seed.”

They do so with shoulders lightened. League relegation had turned their Munster championship games into season-defining episodes.

“We felt in the league we left Sam Maguire status after us. This was our chance at redemption and thankfully we have taken it.”

They just about took it.

But for Keelan Sexton’s final quarter leadership at one end and goalkeeper Stephen Ryan’s heroics at the other, this would have been another contest Clare carried massive regret from.

“Keelan is an amazing player,” Collins said of his 1-4 full-forward. “He is one of those guys you want on your team seven days a week. He'd a great night.

“We are just delighted that when it was put up to our lads, they were able to come down and get four great scores to put daylight between the teams.”

For Mark Fitzgerald and his Limerick lads, they must look beyond their current deflation and realise that Saturday’s second-half display will carry them a distance in the Tailteann Cup.

“If you can replicate the level of intensity and quality we showed there, which we always knew we had, take that into the Tailteann Cup and see where that takes you.”

Unsurprisingly, the Limerick boss lamented Brian Donovan’s saved goal effort minutes before the end of the regulation 70.

“We probably had chances to win it. Their 'keeper made a brilliant save. That has been the tale of our season where we have been chasing games, but we got ourselves back, and I think it was level when we had the goal chance (Clare led by one), so if that goes in, you are ahead.

“Absolutely fantastic performance from our lads. They died with their boots on. Let's see if we can build on that in the Tailteann Cup.”