Evan Niland seizes his breakout moment to floor Wexford

Leinster SHC: Galway 0-24 Wexford 2-12

In every sense on Saturday, Evan Niland’s timing was perfect. He enjoyed his breakout game for Galway striking 13 points, seven from play, as they powered past Wexford in the opening round of the Leinster Championship. The theme continued post-match.

Henry Shefflin had just been asked about Niland’s performance when the corner-forward entered on his way back into the dressing room. With a glance across at the man within earshot, Shefflin commended the Clarinbridge while setting the bar for the future.

“We're normally talking about Evan scoring frees, aren't we? He just popped up into good positions. Evan is a top-class player. To be fair, he has put in phenomenal work over the years. I think he's a lot fitter this year. He had a bit of an injury last year and I think he has just responded very well,” he said.

In the finish he wanted to stress one thing, it wasn’t solely about scores. “Delighted for him. He knows himself he'll need to work hard and continue to work hard.”

Wexford were without captain Lee Chin and vice-captain Damien Reck in Salthill. Even still their start was thunderous. TJ Brennan had set the tone with a storming run off Daithi Burke’s shoulder and popped score but the travelling contingent responded immediately. A long ball from Liam Óg McGovern was flicked by Conor McDonald and a minute later, Rory O’Connor flattened Jack Grealish and fed McGovern for his own green flag. It went downhill from there.

“Disappointed,” said Darragh Egan post-match. “We earmarked this day from a long way out. Obviously we started very strongly but Galway got a foothold in the game and we struggled after the tenth minute, the two early goals. We just didn’t get enough shots off on goal.”

That was the stark figure from the tie. 43 shots versus 30. A remarkable 67% of Galway scores came from turnovers. They capitalised on avoidable errors and won while being wasteful themselves.

It took 11 minutes for Sean Stack to award a free yet soon he was forced to flash several yellow cards. McDonald crashed into the chest of Ronan Glennon, minutes later Cathal Mannion did the same to Oisín Foley who was temporarily forced off as a result.

Darragh Egan was left furious before half-time after a foul on Brian Concannon that Niland converted. He was sprinting up the line livid a minute later when Matthew O’Hanlon was adjudged to have flicked the full forward and Niland added another. A long Mannion free broke for Conor Cooney just before the whistle to leave it level.

“To be honest, if I was showing young lads how to stay in the tackle, how to really work the ball and wait for the man to play the ball, Matthew got an unbelievable flick on the ball and unfortunately Sean gave a free. Look, tough game to referee and really tough conditions. Some go for you and some go against you.”

Cathal Mannion struck a corker straight from the throw-in to give Galway the lead. Glennon found Whelan to extend the margin. They were three clear when McGovern took off goalwards and was felled by Burke. The yellow card proved worthwhile as McDonald hit a woeful penalty at Eanna Murphy. With that Wexford’s fire was quenched. Ultimately, Shefflin was left far from content.

“Come the end, no. I think the last 20 minutes obviously, the game petered out a little bit. In saying that Wexford had an opportunity with the penalty. I really feel as that if you want to progress and get better, that's a game that we should be winning.”

Next up is a trip to Nowlan Park.

“We know what they're going to bring, so it's going to be a massive challenge for ourselves.”

Scorers for Galway: Evan Niland (0-13, 5 frees, 1 65); Brian Concannon, Conor Cooney, Conor Whelan (0-2 each); Cathal Mannion, TJ Brennan, Ronan Glennon, Kevin Cooney, Liam Collins (0-1 each).

Scorers for Wexford: Liam Óg McGovern (1-2); Rory O’Connor (0-5 frees); Conor McDonald (1-0); Cathal Dunbar (0-2); Conor Hearne, Matthew O’Hanlon, Jack O’Connor (0-1 each).

GALWAY: É Murphy; J Grealish, G McInerney, TJ Brennan; P Mannion, D Burke, J Cooney; R Glennon, C Mannion; T Monaghan, C Cooney, K Cooney; C Whelan, B Concannon, E Niland.

Subs: C Fahy for Concannon (temp 55-57), F Burke for Cooney (57), C Fahy for Glennon (61), J Flynn for Concannon (63), L Collins for Mannion (68), D Morrissey for Brennan (69)

WEXFORD: J Lawlor; S Reck, L Ryan, C Devitt; M O’Hanlon, C Foley, S Donohue; D O’Keeffe, C Hearne; O Foley, C McGuckin, L Óg McGovern; R O’Connor, C McDonald, C Dunbar.

Subs: Jack O’Connor for O Foley (temp 22-26), Jack O’Connor for McGuckin (44), M Dwyer for O’Keeffe (47), R Lawlor for Foley (56), K Foley for Hearne (61), Joe O’Connor for C Foley (70)

Referee: S Stack (Dublin).