A hugely progressive step for Colm Collins and Clare

Clare 1-16 Limerick 0-16

The development of this Clare football team has reached an important milestone. They’ve finally mastered the art of coming through big games while playing poorly.

Against Kildare and Dublin during a league campaign that threatened to destabilise a decade of progress, Clare ticked almost every box bar the big electronic one in the corner that keeps count of who’s got what.

This team has had their fill of fine performances being followed by fine margins of defeat.

On Saturday, and the same as their Munster quarter-final, Clare’s report card was littered with red marks. And yet they again came home with the result. They came home on the remodelled Sam Maguire motorway.

The road and summer have opened up in front of them.

Relegated from Division 2 with a round of games still to run, Clare’s season has been rescued and resuscitated in the five weeks since.

It’ll be mid-May before they see the rewards of such. May 7 and reaching the county’s first Munster final since 2012 was a means to an end. Unlike the Cork and Limerick games, whatever they don’t do against Kerry and whatever the All-Ireland champions do to them won’t define their season.

If the pedestrian pace to the first half of their Cork win was hard watched, then the second half of Saturday’s Munster semi-final was compelling viewing for its openness.

Open fare and this Clare football team never find their way into the same sentence. The Banner pack heavy at the back. They’re organised and structured. They sit contently until the opposition reaches a point of impatience that they charge head-first into traffic and are promptly turned over.

Limerick have put down a turbulent few months. They didn’t get much thanks for removing Ray Dempsey and less again for league relegation. But they deserve at least a doffed cap for distorting Clare’s defensive shape to such an extent that the visitors were routinely caught out for having no one at home.

If they weren’t dancing around saffron shirts, the hosts were kickpassing from midfield. Three claimed marks reflect the success of the latter approach.

Sub Hugh Bourke, James Naughton, and debutant Barry Coleman strung five unanswered points between the 45th and 55th minute. 0-13 to 1-9. Limerick in front for the first time.

“That's not Clare. We'd be very disappointed that we didn't cut out those marks,” said Colm Collins of his defence being taken out by ground and air strikes.

Up the far end, his forwards were doing their usual second half act of kicking a bag of wides. Collins was doing his usual response of covering his face in frustration.

That was until goal scorer Keelan Sexton said to himself, ‘I’ve had enough of this carry on’. Demanding possession from Ciaran Russell, the full-forward gathered, turned, and thumped over a first Clare score in 13 minutes.

Skip ahead to the 65th minute and they’re still level.

Tireless Limerick midfielder Cillian Fahy claims a mark in a most scorable position. The target is missed, though.

Clare race up the field. Quarter-final match winner Cillian Rouine is fouled, Eoin Cleary converts.

Back come Limerick. Brian Donovan glides inside for a goal chance. Goalkeeper Stephen Ryan deflects the ball onto the post. Limerick again come away with nothing.

Two massive momentum swingers.

Clare take the let-offs and charge for the line. A three-in-a-row of white flags waves them into the Munster final.

Two of those were supplied by corner-back Rouine and half-back Daniel Walsh. Four of their back six wound up on the scoresheet. Full-back Cillian Brennan and outstanding centre-back Jamie Malone both contributed during a first half that ended 1-7 to 0-7 in their favour.

“You beat Cork and so it nearly adds a certain pressure when you are coming in as favourites for an away game where you know there is so little between the teams and they having beaten us last year,” remarked Podge Collins afterwards.

The pressure might have impacted their performance. It didn’t impact the result. Another step forward for Clare.

For Limerick, no competitive win in 49 weeks. It’ll be gone past the year mark by the time their first Tailteann journey throws in.

Scorers for Clare: K Sexton (1-4); E Cleary (0-4, 2 frees); E McMahon (0-2); C Brennan, C Rouine, J Malone, D Walsh, P Lillis, D Coughlan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Limerick: J Naughton (0-3, frees), H Bourke (0-3, 0-1 mark); C Fahy, C Downes, B Coleman (0-2 each); D O’Sullivan (0-1 ‘45), P Nash, I Corbett, B Donovan (0-1 each).

CLARE: S Ryan; C Rouine, C Brennan, M Doherty; C Russell, J Malone, D Walsh; D Bohannon, C O’Connor; P Lillis, E McMahon, D Coughlan; E Cleary, K Sexton, P Collins.

Subs: R Lanigan for Brennan (HT, inj); D O’Neill for Bohannon (41); G Cooney for Coughlan (45); I Ugweru for Doherty (55); M McInerney for Collins (60).

LIMERICK: D O’Sullivan; S O’Dea, B Fanning, M Donovan; B Coleman, I Corbett, J Liston; C Fahy, C Downes; C Sheehan, C McSweeney, P Maher; P Nash, J Naughton, B Donovan.

Subs: H Bourke for Corbett (HT, inj); G Brown for Liston (50); D Lyons for Nash (63); T McCarthy for Maher (70).

Referee: L Devenney (Mayo).