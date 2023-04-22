Late misses haunt Limerick as Clare book Sam Maguire spot

Munster SFC semi-final: Clare 1-16 Limerick 0-16

The remodelled Sam Maguire motorway has its latest passenger.

League relegation threatened Tailteann involvement, but in the five weeks since they dropped from Division 2 the Clare footballers have managed to rescue and resuscitate their season.

For the first time in Colm Collins’ 10-season reign, Clare have reached the final afternoon of the Munster championship. They were last part of said afternoon in 2012.

No more than the quarter-final victory over Cork, this went the distance. For a while in an edgy second period, it looked as if it would go the way of the hosts.

A Keelan Sexton point eight minutes after the change of ends had Clare 1-9 to 0-8 in front. The visitors naively thought they had the hard work done. The extent to which their defensive shape creaked thereafter told as much.

Limerick landed five in a row to lead for the first time on 55 minutes. Skip ahead another 10 minutes and the sides are deadlocked at 1-12 to 0-15 when Cillian Fahy claims a mark in a most scorable position. The Limerick midfielder, though, kicks wide.

Clare race up the field. Quarter-final match winner Cillian Rouine is fouled, Eoin Cleary converts.

Back come Limerick. Brian Donovan dances inside for a goal chance. Goalkeeper Stephen Ryan deflects the ball onto the post. Limerick again come away with nothing.

Two massive momentum swingers.

Clare take the let-offs and charge for home. A three-in-a-row from Daniel Walsh, Emmet McMahon, and Rouine sets up a Munster final date against Kerry on May 7.

From the off, Clare did exactly as they had done against Cork. Each player ignored the number on his back and retreated behind the Clare 45-metre line.

That was each player bar Keelan Sexton. The same as against Cork, the Clare full-forward was given a free pass from being part of the Banner’s defensive maze.

There’s a reason Sexton is treated as an exception. He showed us exactly why in the third minute.

Fed by Daniel Walsh, he cut in between two green shirts and drilled low past Donal O’Sullivan for the game’s opening score and goal.

The half started and finished with Sexton raising flags. Having seen his injury-time free - which he won - come back off the post, Clare won the breaking ball and continued recycling possession until Sexton showed the necessary spark to split a tackle and the posts.

A 1-7 to 0-7 interval scoreline in Clare’s favour just about reflected the game’s opening period.

Limerick never led that opening period and got a very poor scoring return from their forwards. Peter Nash’s 33rd minute point was the first from play by a starting member of the Limerick front six and just the second offered by that unit.

The remainder was provided by the midfield pair of Cillian Fahy and Cathal Downes, and centre-back Iain Corbett.

Corbett, while also threading through one or two incisive passes, was not the semi-final’s outstanding number six. The same as the Cork win, Jamie Malone was far and away Clare's most impactful performer.

In the first half alone, the centre-back kicked a point, assisted for another, and was fouled for a converted Eoin Cleary free. All this despite Limerick's Colm McSweeney being glued to him.

Behind him, full-back Cillian Brennan got forward to kick a rare point, while corner-back Manus Doherty smothered a Nash goal shot.

Clare’s defence struggled in the second half. They were prised open time and again. Kickpasses from midfield routinely found unmarked green shirts. Three claimed marks reflected as much.

Limerick’s conversion rate was equal to their approach play for so much of the half. The earlier documented late misses will haunt them. This was a ticket to redeem their year that they let slip through their fingers.

Scorers for Clare: K Sexton (1-4); E Cleary (0-4, 0-2 frees); E McMahon (0-2); C Brennan, C Rouine, J Malone, D Walsh, P Lillis, D Coughlan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Limerick: J Naughton (0-3, 0-3 frees), H Bourke (0-3, 0-1 mark); C Fahy, C Downes, B Coleman (0-2 each); D O’Sullivan (0-1 ‘45), P Nash, I Corbett, B Donovan (0-1 each).

CLARE: S Ryan; C Rouine, C Brennan, M Doherty; C Russell, J Malone, D Walsh; D Bohannon, C O’Connor; P Lillis, E McMahon, D Coughlan; E Cleary, K Sexton, P Collins.

Subs: R Lanigan for Brennan (HT, inj); D O’Neill for Bohannon (41); G Cooney for Coughlan (45); I Ugweru for Doherty (55); M McInerney for Collins (60).

LIMERICK: D O’Sullivan; S O’Dea, B Fanning, M Donovan; B Coleman, I Corbett, J Liston; C Fahy, C Downes; C Sheehan, C McSweeney, P Maher; P Nash, J Naughton, B Donovan.

Subs: H Bourke for Corbett (HT); G Brown for Liston (50); D Lyons for Nash (63); T McCarthy for Maher (70).

Referee: L Devenney (Mayo)