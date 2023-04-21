Boland: O’Leary brings ‘something different’ to Dublin

It's six years now since Chris O'Leary first lined out for the Cork seniors in a competitive encounter, a remarkable game as it turned out.

Cork put 7-22 on the board in the pre-season Munster SHL competition at the Gaelic Grounds and new Limerick manager John Kiely later hit out at the section of home supporters that booed the underperforming Shannonsiders.

Limerick's rise has been well documented since, O'Leary's less so.

A Munster U-21 finalist later that year, he was a senior panellist for the provincial title winning seasons of 2017 and 2018, featuring again in 2020, and also won a Fitzgibbon Cup with UCC before eventually upping sticks and transferring to Dublin club Lucan Sarsfields.

O'Leary performed well in the 2022 Dublin club championship - stroking over 12 points as the free-taker in the quarter-final loss to Ballyboden St Enda's - and was called into new county manager Micheal Donoghue's setup.

He started all of Dublin's National League games this term and, including Walsh Cup ties, got on the scoresheet in five of the seven games he started despite operating in the half-back line. Chances are he will make his Leinster SHC debut for the Dubs against Antrim at Corrigan Park tomorrow.

"I've definitely been impressed with him," said Dublin team-mate Cian Boland at sponsors AIG's launch of the 2023 Championship. "Chris has done well in Lucan and has been given the opportunity to come in with Dublin and has really taken it with both hands. I remember one of the standout moments was when he caught a ball down in Waterford in the league, one of his big impacts.

"The game was down in Waterford and he caught a high ball and there were two or three lads hopping off him. But he just plucked it out of the air, ran through and straight away I was thinking, 'This fella, he is going to bring something different to us'."

O'Leary came along at just the right time because Dublin lost several quality performers from the 2022 group. In all, 10 of last year's panellists - including former captains Liam Rushe and Chris Crummey, Cian O'Callaghan and Eamonn Dillon - either left or retired.

The league was a mixed bag as Donoghue attempted to build a new look team with O'Leary one of seven players that started every match.

"Over the course of the league, I think we have seen various lads step up into leadership roles, the likes of Conor Burke, Donal Burke, Cian O'Sullivan," said Boland whose own strong form in attack after returning from a long-term Achilles injury has been significant.

One of the concerns for the 2013 Leinster champions is that they're too reliant on Donal Burke for scores. The Na Fianna star struck 43% (1-52) of Dublin's overall league tally.

"It would be interesting to see what that stat would be maybe without the frees," said Boland. "But Donal is a serious player. He is really important for us and it is definitely up to the rest of us to stand up and to start contributing more from a scoreboard point of view."