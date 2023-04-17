Vinny Corey steered Monaghan on direct route

Trailing by five points at half-time at O’Neills Healy Park, Vinny Corey demanded energy and directness from his players.

With the wind in their backs for the second period, the Farney boss sent his side out to take players on and play on the front foot.

“We thought it was a significant wind, but we were disappointed with the intensity,” he said.

“We didn’t feel that we were going after the game enough. Even on the tackle count, we were way down, and Tyrone were way up.

“They got a foothold around the middle of the field in the first half, but we knew we could pin them in in the second half and we knew we could pick off some of our own kick-outs.

“They had us a wee bit in bother on our own kick-out in the first half, so we switched all that around, and we knew that if the boys got it back to a two-point game, kept chipping away, it would make it very interesting in the last 15.

“But in fairness, Stephen O’Hanlon’s goal came at a brilliant time for us, and I think that injected the team with a bit of belief at that point to go on and take the game.”

Tyrone joint manager Brian Dooher feels his side can learn from what went wrong and get going again in the round-robin series.

“We never got our own momentum back on track and whenever we did get a wee bit of momentum in the second half we could never get things strung together or scores strung together,” he said.

“It was fractured but we’ll look at it and learn from it. If we take learnings from it, it’s not fatal.

“It just wasn’t good enough in the second half, overall. We should have been further ahead in the first half and we didn’t push on in the second half.

“We invited Monaghan on too much to us and they picked off their scores fairly easily. Too easily.

“Too many runners came through untracked, they got doing what they wanted to do without too much pressure.

“But then again we had a chance to come back and close the game out and we didn’t do it. Which is disappointing. But that’s what it is and we have to take our learnings from it again and move on.”