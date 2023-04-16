Cork SHL round-up: Sars tighten grip on top spot with impressive win over Blackrock

Round 4 of the Red FM Cork SHL was played across the weekend and at the conclusion of the action, it was Sarsfields who copper fastened their grip on top spot as they made it four wins from four. Below them, things are tight with four teams locked on five points while Charleville made it onto four points as Darragh Fitzgibbon returned to their ranks on Sunday morning.

Sars travelled to Church Road to face an undefeated Blackrock team but the Rockies had no answer to the onslaught from the Riverstown side. Sars led by 0-8 to 0-5 before a goal from Colm McCarthy finally put some space between the sides and they went on to lead by 1-12 to 0-6 at the break.

They pushed on from there with Darragh Long impressing at midfield and Luke Elliot dominating at wing back but a goal from Fionn Coleman gave the Rockies a glimmer of hope with fifteen to play. Sars' reply was emphatic, however, with Aaron Myers burying a penalty as part of his 1-16 contribution to help them to a 2-23 to 1-11 victory.

Things boil overt between Blackrock and Sarsfields players during their Red FM hurling league division 1 match at Church Road, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Fr O’Neill’s lie in second place as a result of their superior scoring difference as they came from behind to beat Carrigtwohill. Carrig led by 0-9 to 0-5 at the break with Sean Walsh, who hit 0-10 across the hour, and James Mulcahy impressing.

O’Neill’s, however, moved through the gears on the resumption as they plundered three goals to turn the game on its head. Billy Dunne, John Millerick and Liam O’Driscoll raised the green flags as they won by 3-14 to 0-17.

Douglas and Na Piarsaigh both moved on to five points as result of their 2-20 apiece draw. Andy O’Connell gave Douglas the perfect start with a goal in the opening minutes and though Kelvin Forde responded with a major of his own, the southsiders led by 1-12 to 1-9 at the interval as Brian Turnbull impressed.

Na Piarsaigh took control on the resumption as Forde, who also scored three points, struck for his second goal while Daire Connery also found his range. They led by three with time running out, before youngster Charlie Lucas struck for Douglas’s second goal to secure the draw.

Charleville got their first win of the season to go with two previous draws as they defeated Kanturk by 2-21 to 0-16. The winners led by 1-8 to 0-9 at the break with Tim Hawe claiming the goal, Jack Doyle hitting 0-3 as Alan and Ian Walsh hit 0-2 each for Kanturk.

Charleville introduced Darragh Fitzgibbon after half time and he helped himself to 0-3 while Andrew Cagney struck for their second goal to put the game beyond Kanturk despite the best efforts of Rory Shehan and Alan Walsh.

Shane Irwin was Erins Own’s key man as they defeated Killeagh by 1-18 to 1-16. Irwin hit 1-5 and Mark Collins was accurate from frees while Ryan McCarthy had Killeagh’s goal.

Reigning county champions, St Finbarr’s, lie on top of Division 2 after they defeated their neighbours from Bishopstown by 2-21 to 1-15. A Brian Ramsey goal gave the Blues the edge in the opening period as they led by 1-10 to 0-8 at the break.

They built on that lead on the resumption, with Eoin Finn dominant at centre-back though a goal from Darragh O’Donovan gave the ‘Town some hope. Adrian Murphy extinguished it, however, when he fired home the Barr’s second major.

Bride Rovers lie just below the Barrs after they beat Mallow by 1-17 to 0-12. Ronan O’Connell scored 1-4 and Adam Walsh registered 0-9 while Mark Tobin was Mallow’s main scorer with 0-6.

Big hitters Glen Rovers and Midleton played out a 0-20 to 1-17 draw in Blackpool on Sunday afternoon. Dean Brosnan and Simon Kennefick were the Glen’s chief scorers as they hit 0-8 and 0-3 respectively while Brian Moylan and Adam O’Sullivan impressed at the back.

Kian Farmer scored 0-4 for the Magpies, who welcomed Ciarmhac Smyth back from injury, but Aaron Mulcahy was their top scorer with 1-8, the levelling goal coming in the sixty-fourth minute.

Ballincollig recorded an impressive victory over Newtownshandrum as they emerged 1-15 to 1-13 winners on Sunday afternoon. Fenton Denny had Ballincollig’s goal, Cian Dorgan scored 0-11 while Kieran Murphy raised the green flag for Newtown.

Finally, Fermoy had their second win of the campaign as a goal from Dave O’Callaghan proved crucial as they edged Courcey Rovers by 1-13 to 0-12.