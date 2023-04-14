Derry, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Monaghan name teams for Ulster quarter finals

Fermanagh's task could hardly be tougher as on Saturday in Enniskillen, they take on an impressive Derry side - the reigning champions - who recently won promotion to Division 1.

The second Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter final on Sunday should be a tighter affair as Tyrone take on Monaghan in Omagh in a repeat of the 2021 showpiece occasion, which the Red Hands won by a point.