Derry, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Monaghan name teams for Ulster quarter finals

Fermanagh's task could hardly be tougher as on Saturday in Enniskillen, they take on an impressive Derry side - the reigning champions - who recently won promotion to Division 1.
The second Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter final on Sunday should be a tighter affair as Tyrone take on Monaghan in Omagh in a repeat of the 2021 showpiece occasion, which the Red Hands won by a point.
In Hurling, Kerry will be looking to make it back-to-back wins in the Joe McDonagh Cup when they host Carlow while Kildare face Offaly at Hawkfield.
S McNally; L Flanagan, S Cullen, C McManus; J Cassidy, S McGullion, L Cullen; R Jones, B Horan; A Breen, R Lyons, R McCaffrey; U Kelm, D McGurn, J Largo Ellis.
O Lynch, C McKaigue, P McGrogan, C McCluskey; C Doherty, G McKinless, Padraig Cassidy; C Glass, B Rogers; N Toner, Paul Cassidy, E Doherty; B Heron, S McGuigan, N Loughlin.
N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, P Hampsey; C Meyler, P Harte, C Quinn; B Kennedy, C Kilpatrick; F Burns, M O'Neill, K McGeary; D McCurry, M Donnelly, D Canavan.
R Beggan, T McPhillips, K Duffy, R Wylie; C Boyle, D Ward, R O'Toole; D Hughes, K Lavelle; S O'Hanlon, M Bannigan, C McCarthy; J McCarron, K Gallagher, C McManus.
J B O'Halloran; D Shanahan, C Trant, P O'Connor; E Ross, E Murphy, E Leen; F MacKessy, K O'Connor; M Leane, J Conway, S Conway; G Dooley, B Barrett, C Walsh.
B Tracey; P Doyle, C Lawlor, N Bolger; F Fitzpatrick, D Byrne, J McCullagh; J Doyle, K McDonald; J Nolan, M Kavanagh, C Kehoe; J Tracey, P Boland, C Nolan.
P McKenna; N Ó Muineacháin, S Leacy, C Shanahan; J Travers, R Boran, P Dolan; J Byrne, C McCabe; J Burke, G Keegan, M Delaney; B Byrne, C Boran, C Dowling.
S Corcoran; B Conneely, C Burke, D King; J Screeney, J Sampson, K Sampson; C Kiely, J Keenaghan; A Cleary, J Clancy, E Cahill; D Nally, B Duignan, C Mitchell.