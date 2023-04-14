Derry, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Monaghan name teams for Ulster quarter finals

Elsewhere Kerry, Carlow, Kildare and Offaly select their sides for their round two clashes in the Joe McDonagh Cup.
TEAM SELECTED: Derry Manager Rory Gallagher.

Fri, 14 Apr, 2023 - 20:06
Andrew Horgan

Fermanagh's task could hardly be tougher as on Saturday in Enniskillen, they take on an impressive Derry side - the reigning champions - who recently won promotion to Division 1. 

The second Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter final on Sunday should be a tighter affair as Tyrone take on Monaghan in Omagh in a repeat of the 2021 showpiece occasion, which the Red Hands won by a point.

In Hurling, Kerry will be looking to make it back-to-back wins in the Joe McDonagh Cup when they host Carlow while Kildare face Offaly at Hawkfield.

FERMANAGH (vs Derry): S McNally; L Flanagan, S Cullen, C McManus; J Cassidy, S McGullion, L Cullen; R Jones, B Horan; A Breen, R Lyons, R McCaffrey; U Kelm, D McGurn, J Largo Ellis.

DERRY (vs Fermanagh): O Lynch, C McKaigue, P McGrogan, C McCluskey; C Doherty, G McKinless, Padraig Cassidy; C Glass, B Rogers; N Toner, Paul Cassidy, E Doherty; B Heron, S McGuigan, N Loughlin.

TYRONE (vs Monaghan): N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, P Hampsey; C Meyler, P Harte, C Quinn; B Kennedy, C Kilpatrick; F Burns, M O'Neill, K McGeary; D McCurry, M Donnelly, D Canavan.

MONAGHAN (vs Tyrone): R Beggan, T McPhillips, K Duffy, R Wylie; C Boyle, D Ward, R O'Toole; D Hughes, K Lavelle; S O'Hanlon, M Bannigan, C McCarthy; J McCarron, K Gallagher, C McManus.

KERRY (vs Carlow): J B O'Halloran; D Shanahan, C Trant, P O'Connor; E Ross, E Murphy, E Leen; F MacKessy, K O'Connor; M Leane, J Conway, S Conway; G Dooley, B Barrett, C Walsh.

CARLOW (vs Kerry): B Tracey; P Doyle, C Lawlor, N Bolger; F Fitzpatrick, D Byrne, J McCullagh; J Doyle, K McDonald; J Nolan, M Kavanagh, C Kehoe; J Tracey, P Boland, C Nolan.

KILDARE (vs Offaly): P McKenna; N Ó Muineacháin, S Leacy, C Shanahan; J Travers, R Boran, P Dolan; J Byrne, C McCabe; J Burke, G Keegan, M Delaney; B Byrne, C Boran, C Dowling.

OFFALY (vs Kildare): S Corcoran; B Conneely, C Burke, D King; J Screeney, J Sampson, K Sampson; C Kiely, J Keenaghan; A Cleary, J Clancy, E Cahill; D Nally, B Duignan, C Mitchell.

<p>WATCHING ON: Derry Manager Rory Gallagher. Pic: INPHO/Ben Brady</p>

