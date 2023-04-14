Fair bowls: Kelly Mallon on the right road with Armagh footballers

Kelly Mallon wants to take her place in the history books by landing a dream double of All-Ireland titles before the summer is out.

For starters, the Armagh captain is certain that the reigning Ulster champions have the capability to win a first ever All-Ireland, saying she has 'no qualms' about admitting that.

But becoming the first Armagh player to get her hands on the Brendan Martin Cup may not be the height of her achievements this year.

Mallon is also the leading female road bowler in the country and collected her 10th All-Ireland senior ladies title last July, matching the record previously set by Michael Toal in the men's game.

Going one better with a historic 11th win is the obvious target though, for now, football is her firm focus.

The 2020 All-Ireland semi-finalists have started the year strongly and will face Laois in Saturday's Lidl National League Division 2 final at Croke Park.

Asked if she believes it's possible to return to Croke Park and to win the All-Ireland, potentially as soon as this summer, Mallon nodded.

"Yeah, absolutely," she said. "I've no qualms about saying that at all. We know our potential. But I think it's just a matter of being consistent with our performances and delivering on the big occasions. They're probably the two things that we need to get better at."

Mallon isn't the only Armagh star who has excelled in road bowling. Current men's goalkeeper Ethan Rafferty, an All-Star nominee last year, reached the All-Ireland intermediate road bowling final in 2022.

"His problem is the same as mine - he just doesn't have time to do the both of them," said Mallon. "I'd say if he had less football commitments, he would probably be competing at senior at this stage.

"My own focus is just on the football at the moment, it's very hard to do two or three sports at once. So I'm just very focused on football and I'll look at the road bowling down the line."

Shortly after her 10th All-Ireland win last year, Mallon admitted she received a message from Toal regarding the historic achievement.

"He text me after saying, 'You better retire now'," she laughed.

Playing for Armagh, she reckons, has helped her be successful on the roads.

"Keeping fit obviously through football has helped me be successful in the road bowls, yeah, definitely. Maybe not so much the other way around but definitely football has supported my road bowling career."

On the football side of things, Mallon, whose late goal against Donegal helped secure a three-in-a-row of Ulster title wins last summer, believes operating in Division 2 won't harm their All-Ireland ambitions.

They should probably have gained promotion last year but lost the final to Kerry when they coughed up a second-half lead.

Asked what happened for things to go so wrong in that second-half, Mallon smiled.

"Danielle O'Leary is what happened! She came on and scored 1-2 for Kerry and we just couldn't get back into the game. They were able to hold it and were able to keep the ball. We just couldn't get our hands on the ball whenever they got the four or five-point lead.

"So very disappointed with that but I'm sure you can see with Kerry's development since that it was no shock result really."

The Kingdom went on to contest the All-Ireland final, beating Armagh again at the quarter-final stage.

Laois will be Armagh's opposition in this year's Lidl Division 2 decider Saturday afternoon.

"We have had a very convincing league campaign but I suppose you could say we had a convincing league campaign last year too, and we didn't win it," said Mallon. "Going back to the original league format with seven games has definitely helped us. We've obviously had an opportunity to look at how Laois set up and that'll definitely help going into the final."