Tipperary boss Fitzgerald believes U20 format is a 'disgrace'

After watching his Tipperary U20 football team fall narrowly to Clare in Monday’s Munster quarter-final, Premier boss Niall Fitzgerald wasn’t behind the door with his views on the competition’s knockout format.

Unlike the Munster U20 hurling championship, where the round-robin system introduced this year guarantees counties a minimum of four games, the Munster U20 football equivalent offers neither second games nor second chances.

“It is a disgrace, and it will only change if the people who make the decisions start caring about the development of football in Munster,” Fitzgerald told the Nenagh Guardian after his Tipp team started and finished their championship campaign on the same evening.

Of the four minor and U20 competitions run by Munster GAA, U20 football is the only one still wedded to a knockout format long passed its sell-by date.

The obvious question to ask is why the U20 football format doesn’t loosely resemble the Munster minor football championship that throws in this evening, a structure that provides Clare, Limerick, Tipperary, and Waterford with a minimum of three outings.

In a new departure from a format first introduced in 2019, first and second from the provincial round-robin will progress to the semi-finals. In previous editions, only one advanced to join Cork and Kerry.

Tipperary were the county to emerge from last year’s round-robin. After overcoming Limerick in the Phase 1 final, Premier manager John McNamara spelt out the benefits of this system to the four counties seeking to close the gap to Cork and Kerry.

“Development for this age group is important. The way the system has been set up, ourselves and Limerick got four championship games each, a huge amount of experienced banked, and we are on the bounce going into the semis after having been lucky enough to win those four.”

For the waiting Cork and Kerry, there has also been change. The pair will play in a Munster quarter-final, with the winner meeting the Phase 1 runners-up in the semi-final and the loser playing the Phase 1 winner in the other semi-final.

Thursday evening’s Round 1 games see Clare travel to Lemybrien to play Waterford (7pm), Limerick and Tipperary clash at Mick Neville Park Rathkeale (7pm).

Elsewhere, Sunday’s Kildare-Offaly Joe McDonagh Cup game has been fixed for the Kildare Centre of Excellence at Hawkfield. St Conleth’s Park Newbridge is unavailable as it is closed for redevelopment.

Although capacity has yet to be set for the training venue, it is likely to come in well below the 2,600 that attended the recent Division 2A League final between the counties.

LIMERICK (MF v Tipperary): S Guerin (Kildimo/Pallaskenry); C O’Sullivan (Kildimo/Pallaskenry), C Costello (Cappagh/Rathkeale), K O’Kelly (Croom); L Óg Glynn (Ahane), C Woulfe (Fr Caseys), S Colgan (Askeaton/Ballysteen/Kilcornan); A O’Shea (Cappagh/Rathkeale), E Curry (Athea); R O’Connell (Fr Caseys), R Allen (Kildimo/Pallaskenry), P Phelan (Pallasgreen); P Murphy (Askeaton/Ballysteen/Kilcornan), T Glynn (Na Piarsaigh), A Murphy (Fr Caseys).

TIPPERARY (MF v Limerick): P Boland (Moyle Rovers); S Flanagan (Newport), L Kiely (Fethard), C Ryan (Ballina); M Connellan (Clonmel Commercials), B Tierney (Clonmel Commercials), J O'Keeffe (Clonmel Commercials); M O'Reilly (Moyle Rovers), S Lewis (Arravale Rovers); C Grace (Ballina), L Freaney (Kilsheelan Kilcash), S Ryan (Ardfinnan); S Quigley (Arravale Rovers), R O'Brien (Durlas Óg), E Bonner (Galtee Rovers).

WATERFORD (MF v Clare): T Mullally (St Saviours); B Kelly (Butlerstown), B Boland (St Saviours), M McMaugh (Nire); N Fahey (Rathgormack), G Long (Nire), D Murphy (Fenor); D Jacob (St Saviours), S Prunty (Ballinacourty); L Kiersey (Stradbally), F O’Brien (Gaultier), C Scanlan (Ballinameela); L English (St Saviours), O Buck (Fenor), S Keappock (Gaultier).