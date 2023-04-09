Feehan goal sees Tipperary past Waterford

Tipperary 3-9 Waterford 1-11

Tipperary continue to have the upper-hand on Waterford after today’s four-point victory in the Munster SFC quarter-final at FBD Semple Stadium - but be assured, they got nothing easy from a competitive Waterford. It took a 72nd minute Paudie Feehan goal to finally put this game to bed.

Tipperary, who made one change with Donough Leahy directly replacing centre-forward Teddy Doyle, advised before the game through their PRO Jonathan Cullen that manager David Power would be unavailable for post-match media duties.

On the playing field and watched by a crowd of 1,443, it was Tipperary captain Steven O’Brien who got the scoring underway in the sixth minute, and he slotted over from a mark a minute later to increase their advantage.

Waterford made their first successful raid forward when Michael Curry drew a foul which his brother Jason converted on 12 minutes.

The hosts were 0-4 to 0-1 to the good on the quarter hour mark thanks to O’Brien and Sean O’Connor - O’Connor capitalising on a stray kick-out.

Waterford, undaunted, enjoyed their own productive spell. Darragh Corcoran kicked over a brilliant point, followed by one from captain and wing-back Dermot Ryan, 0-4 to 0-3.

Goals went amiss at either ends - Stephen Quirke’s effort was shut down as he released a shot in front of goal, while Sean Whelan-Barrett couldn’t get a touch to a Corcoran pass.

With 10 minutes to go to half-time, Tipperary lost Emmet Moloney to a leg injury. Crucially though, at this juncture they raised the only green flag of the half when O’Brien fisted to the net after he rose high to connect to a Donough Leahy cross in the 28th minute.

Jason Curry and Jack Kennedy swapped frees, and the final score of the half went to Waterford’s Corcoran.

However, boosted by their goal, Tipperary took a 1-5 to 0-5 lead to the dressing-room.

A swirling wind appeared to be in Waterford’s favour in the second-half, and they did most of the pressing with an early point from Corcoran - his third - reducing the lead. Ryan made it a one-point game with 44 minutes elapsed.

It was still a one-point match when Waterford ‘keeper Paudie Hunt pulled off a vital point-blank save from Colman Kennedy as he diverted the ball over the bar, 1-7 to 0-8 and 20 minutes yet to play.

Hawkeye signalled a point wide for Tipperary moments before Corcoran belted in a goal for Waterford to the bottom corner. It enabled the visitors to lead for the first time with 10 minutes remaining.

The celebrations were brief. Stephen Quirke answered with a point. The full-forward was then on hand to roll the ball to the net, and restore a three-point advantage, 2-8 to 1-8.

Three points remained the difference until Feehan netted following good work by O’Brien and Martin Kehoe.

Late Jason Curry frees cut the gap to four.

The prize for Tipperary is a trip to Killarney on Saturday week against All-Ireland champions Kerry. Waterford, meanwhile, will enter the Tailteann Cup.

Scorers for Tipperary: S O’Brien (1-3, 0-1 mark), S Quirke (1-1), P Feehan (1-0), J Kennedy (0-2 frees) and S O’Connor (0-1 free) (0-2 each), C Kennedy (0-1).

Scorers for Waterford: D Corcoran (1-4), J Curry (0-5 frees), D Ryan (0-2).

TIPPERARY: M O’Reilly; S O’Connell, J Feehan, C O’Shaughnessy; K Fahey, C Kennedy, K Ryan; P Feehan, J Kennedy; E Moloney, D Leahy, M O’Shea; S O’Brien (Capt), S Quirke, S O’Connor.

Subs: C Cadell for E Moloney (27 inj), M Russell for D Leahy (45), R Quigley for S O’Connor (56), M Kehoe for M O’Shea (56), W Eviston for K Ryan (69).

WATERFORD: P Hunt; C Ó Cuirrín, D Ó Cathasaigh, L Fennell; D Ryan (Capt). B Looby, J O’Sullivan; M Curry, B Lynch; C Murray, D Corcoran, J Curry; M Kiely, S Whelan-Barrett, E McGrath-Butler.

Subs: J Devine for S Whelan-Barrett (56), D Fitzgerald for C Ó Cuirrín (68).

Referee: James Molloy (Galway).