Cahill leads way for Offaly's win over Laois

Joe McDonagh Cup

Offaly 3-19 Laois 1-22

Offaly found the goalscoring touch that they lacked during this year’s Allianz League campaign and used it to carry them past the challenge of Laois in Glenisk O’Connor Park in the first round of the Joe McDonagh Cup on Saturday afternoon.

"We came here to win today, we're disappointed that we didn't convert some of the goal chances that we created” said beleaguered Laois manager Willie Maher after his side’s defeat. It was a result that looked highly unlikely during the opening quarter of the contest, when they completely overwhelmed the home side.

However, first half goals from Eoghan Cahill and Joey Keenaghan mitigated the damage, while at the other end of the field, star men Ben Conneely and Ciarán Burke made several key interventions to deny Laois goals.

"Offaly were more clinical and that was the difference in the end...the concession of the goals when we had the wind was especially significant" said Maher.

"The disappointment is very real and that room inside is on the ground” he added.

Aidan Corby, Aaron Dunphy and Stephen Maher shot some wonderful points as they played far more direct and effective hurling in their wind-assisted opening half, but a clever lateral pass from David Nally set up a first green flag for Cahill. Then, just as it looked as if Laois would kick on to lead by five or six at half-time, good approach play from Charlie Mitchell and Brian Duignan set up Keenaghan for a close-range finish that ensured that Offaly were still right there at the turnaround, just two adrift.

Excellent tackling and pressure play from Offaly disrupted Laois in the second half and they took over, with Cillian Kiely, Brian Duignan and Cahill getting excellent scores to move them three points clear.

Laois were thrown a lifeline when Tomás Keyes burst through and set up Paddy Purcell for an equalising goal on the hour mark, but Paddy Clancy – who made a significant impact after coming in as substitute – forced a turnover that eventually saw the sliotar worked across into Cahill, who found the net in response.

The Birr sharpshooter eventually ended the day with 2-11 to his name, 2-4 from play, while Cillian Kiely’s third score of the afternoon – and a magnificent hook from Conneely to deny James Keyes a strike at goal – confirmed Offaly’s third successful weekend in succession.

Manager Johnny Kelly said afterwards that he "Couldn't but be pleased with the boys and how they handled the quick turnaround after the Division Two final”.

After scoring just three goals in seven league games, putting that right was a huge source of satisfaction to the Portumna native.

"We would like to score more goals, we were more clinical today and set up the chances a bit better.

"Laois were taking their scores well from out the field in the first half, and it still went down to the wire in the end, so while we're happy, we still know that's a game that could have went either way."

Elsewhere, Carlow made light work of Kildare, winning out on a scoreline of 5-23 to 0-19, as marksman Paddy Boland scored a hat-trick in the first half of the encounter. That first half goal flurry saw Carlow leading 3-11 to 0-3 points at the 25-minute mark, and they never looked back.

Scorers for Offaly: E Cahill 2-11 (0-6f, 0-1 65), C Kiely 0-3, J Keenaghan 1-0, C Mitchell 0-1, B Duignan 0-1, A Cleary 0-1, K Sampson 0-1, P Clancy 0-1.

Scorers for Laois: S Maher 0-12 (0-5f, 0-2 65s), A Dunphy 0-4, A Corby 0-3, P Purcell 1-0, S Bergin 0-1, J Kelly 0-1, E Rowland 0-1f.

Offaly: S Corcoran; B Conneely, C Burke, D King; K Sampson, J Sampson, J Nally; J Keenaghan, J Clancy; C Kiely, B Duignan, A Cleary; D Nally, C Mitchell, E Cahill.

Subs: J Screeney for J Nally (32), P Clancy for Keenaghan (55), C Kiely for Duignan (65).

Laois: E Rowland; FC Fennell, D Hartnett, L O’Connell; I Shanahan, P Delaney, R Mullaney; A Corby, J Kelly; J Keyes, S Maher, P Purcell; A Dunphy, M Phelan, S Bergin.

Subs: T Keyes for Bergin (41), R King for Kelly (44), J Duggan for Phelan (57), L Senior for Corby (70+1).

Referee: Kevin Jordan (Tipperary).