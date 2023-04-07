'I'm in limbo mode' - Hurley a doubt for Sunday's clash with Clare

There’s a good chance Brian Hurley and the Cork football medical team will take a big picture approach when it comes to making a call on the full-forward’s involvement against Clare this Sunday.

A shoulder injury sustained last year, that had been sitting quietly in the background since then, flared up during the League and forced the Cork captain to sit out the final two games.

Hurley hasn’t done any contact work at training in recent weeks, with manager John Cleary, on Wednesday, rating him as “50-50” for the Munster quarter-final.

But given Hurley’s injury history and the fact that Cork are a safe bet for Sam Maguire involvement irrespective of Sunday’s result in Ennis, the final call is likely to err on the side of caution and to delay the 31-year-old’s return to frontline action.

“Yeah, that would have been the first picture, if I'm being honest,” said Hurley of his inclination not to risk further aggravating the shoulder this weekend given the near certainty of Cork's place in the new-look All-Ireland series.

“I'm in limbo mode because I don't know what the body can actually do. The medical team knows what I'd love to do but if you're not at 100%, you're probably wasting your time because there's plenty of talent there who are knocking on the door and they can give maybe more than what I can.”

Moreover, Hurley’s own injury file means he is minded not to rush back before ready.

“From where I was at, and not going back into it because people are sick of hearing about my hamstring, but you were fully dependent on other people to get you from A to B. You couldn't even go up the stairs or brush your teeth because you were in a 90-degree brace.

“So, you look at the sport side of it, the adrenaline, Championship, Munster finals. Then you look at your day-to-day and sometimes, depending on how bad the injury is, you have to be an adult, as they say.”

Cathail O’Mahony’s hamstring tear and the current niggles to Hurley and Maurice Shanley (hamstring) make for a short injury list. It’s a far cry from the overcrowded sickbay of 12 months ago.

Having almost a full deck available this season has bred confidence within the camp, said Hurley, who kicked 1-16 across the five league games he started.

“What I've gotten a great buzz off is the likes of Tommy Walsh, Luke Fahy and other fellas getting opportunities. Eoghan McSweeney has really found himself.

“Conor Corbett is another option coming in and starting and getting a few goals. They're bringing it to the level where you want to go. The level of competition is very healthy and that's getting every inch out of everyone.”