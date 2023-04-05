Clare's David Fitzgerald has appeal against red card rejected

Clare hurler David Fitzgerald’s appeal to have his one-match ban overturned was rejected by the GAA’s Centrals Appeals Committee (CAC) on Tuesday night.
Following his red card against Cork in last month’s Allianz Division 1, Group A game in Ennis being upheld by the association’s Central Hearings Committee (CHC), the 2022 All-Star took his case to the CAC.
However, they ruled that referee Thomas Walsh was correct to dismiss Fitzgerald for “striking with hand, with minimal force” against Cork defender Robert Downey.
It means barring a successful case in front of the Disputes Resolution Authority Fitzgerald will miss Clare’s Munster SHC first round game with Tipperary in Cusack Park on April 23.
Cork are this week due to contest Eoin Downey’s red card against Kilkenny in the counties’ Division 1 semi-final to the CHC.
Should his one-match suspension be upheld, he will miss Cork’s Munster SHC opener against Waterford in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on April 30.