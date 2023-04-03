Goal-hungry Dublin show Derry still have a road to travel

Allianz Football League Division 2 final

Dublin 4-6 Derry 0-11

An afternoon of oddities at GAA HQ.

Dublin on the undercard. Strange.

Derry’s defence being totally and utterly dismantled. Stranger again.

Rory Gallagher’s charges came into this Division 2 decider boasting the meanest and most organised rearguard in the league. Their average concession per game was 0-10. Three green flags was all they had leaked across seven games.

Ten scores was again the total conceded Sunday. The difference on this occasion - and it was quite the difference - was that four of those 10 scores were green flags.

And it is no exaggeration to add that Dublin could have had four green flags more.

John Small and Tom Lahiff both failed to convert the first half chances put on a plate for them. Into the second period and Sean Bugler, Killian O’Gara, and Daire Newcombe were all ushered into the bold corner for their respective goal wastefulness.

O’Gara’s missed opportunity - he was denied by a Conor Doherty goal line intervention - can be forgiven for the fact that it arrived not long after he had punched in the game’s opening goal two minutes into the second period.

Dublin’s second major of their second half goal rush was a converted Paul Mannion penalty on 48 minutes after Conor McCluskey was deemed to have fouled Con O’Callaghan.

A double dummy by Lahiff created the opening for John Small two minutes later, with sub Lorcan O’Dell completing the set late on.

For Derry, the worry is not how they were routinely opened up. All-Star Chrissy McKaigue was absent Sunday. Eoin McEvoy saw only the last few minutes. The full-back line that takes to the field against Fermanagh in two weeks' time will have a much different complexion about it.

The Derry focus must instead be on addressing the trend of when they go behind against top table opposition and are forced to emerge from their structured set-up, their approach completely unravels. Shape and structure they are much poorer without.

Sunday’s second half was all too similar to the second half of last year’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Galway.

Derry in front are a difficult puzzle to unscramble. Derry on the chase are loose and unkept.

Theirs is a very impressive Plan A. But Sunday offered further evidence of the need for layers underneath.

They led 0-6 to 0-4 at the turnaround. They never once were led in that opening half. Their refusal to allow Dublin play through them contributed to Dessie Farrell’s side taking on low percentage point attempts and, consequently, kicking more wides than white flags.

But O’Gara’s goal upon the change of ends unsettled the Ulster champions. Dublin’s second took them further out of their comfort zone. It all went rapidly downhill from there.

“We found out we’re still not putting up enough scores when we should,” said Gallagher.

“That’s the disappointing thing from our point of view, that we didn’t stretch the lead out. At half-time, that was the test for us, to see if we could come out, but probably giving away the sloppy goal changed a good bit of the dynamic.”

Farrell was the first of the managers into the auditorium underneath the Cusack Stand. He spoke of the 14 newcomers to the Dublin panel this season, the pressure they are putting on the first-teamers, and how he expects them to come more into their own when the ground hardens in the coming weeks.

In truth, though, this has been a league about Dublin’s returning faces far more than any newbie making an impression.

Paul Mannion and his yellow boots weren’t long on the field when he coolly dispatched from the penalty spot. Con O’Callaghan didn’t make the scoresheet and yet he managed to take home the man of the match award.

His was a busy assists sheet. He had a fine duel with Conor McCluskey.

Stephen Cluxton, meanwhile, again warmed the bench.

“No, I think David [O’Hanlon] has been doing really well,” replied Dessie when asked if he was tempted to start the eight-time All-Ireland winner. “Evan [Comerford] is working really hard to feature come championship, so we’ve a lot of stiff competition for that one position alone now based on the evidence of the league and Stephen being back in the mix.”

Farrell was called on to rate Dublin’s spring.

He said they had been “patchy enough” so a score of six and a half out of 10 was awarded.

They were patchy again Sunday. But they also had patches of suffocating defence and counter-attacking brilliance.

They’ll not be on the undercard again any time soon.

Scorers for Dublin: J Small, K O’Gara (1-1 each); P Mannion (1-0 pen), L O’Dell (1-0 each); L Gannon, B Fenton, C Kilkenny, T Lahiff (0-1 each).

Scorers for Derry: S McGuigan (0-6, 0-3 frees); Paul Cassidy (0-2); P McGrogan (0-1 ‘45), N Toner (0-1 free), C Glass (0-1 each).

Dublin: D O’Hanlon; M Fitzsimons, D Byrne, D Newcombe; J Small, C Murphy, L Gannon; B Fenton, J McCarthy; C Basquel, S Bugler, T Lahiff; K O’Gara, D Rock, C O’Callaghan.

Subs: C Kilkenny for Rock (8 mins, inj); P Mannion for O’Gara, L O’Dell for Basquel (both 44); N Scully for Lahiff (54); R McGarry for Bugler (68).

Derry: O Lynch; C McCluskey, C Doherty, P McGrogan; G McKinless, Pádraig Cassidy, E Doherty; C Glass, B Rogers; N Toner, Paul Cassidy, B McCarron; B Heron, N Loughlin, S McGuigan.

Subs: L Murray for McCarron (35); S Downey for Glass (38); N O’Donnell for E Doherty (47-52, temporary); M Downey for Heron (56); E McEvoy for McGrogan (68); N O’Donnell for Rogers (73).

Referee: L Devenney (Mayo).