Devenney recalls family double heartbreak

Former Donegal star forward Brendan Devenney has spoken publicly about his double family tragedy last September.

The St Eunan’s man lost his father to cancer a day before his sister Margaret passed away following an epileptic seizure.

In an emotional offering on BBC’s GAA Social podcast, Devenney outlined the surrealness of those two days. "Suddenly we went from having my dad's coffin in the house to having two. My dad was such a hero to everyone in the family while Margaret was an unreal woman and had a huge personality.”

Devenney continued about his sister: "Everybody she touched had the same thing to say: she was bubbly, warm, she was there for you. Margaret never judged. One of the things I hate in life is judging people. I was wild but she never judged me. As far as she was concerned, I was her brother and that was it, she knew I had a good heart and that's something that will always stay with me.

“I still can't take it on board. I thought we would grow old together and I'm not able to deal with the fact that she's not here. You just treasure the times that we had. It's devastating that she's not here.”

Meanwhile, Tyrone club Edendork will “strenuously challenge” a charge made against a fundraiser they organised in 2021.

The club have confirmed they have been charged by the Public Prosecution Service in the North relating to what is believed to be their holiday home fundraiser.

In a statement released this evening, the club said: “Edendork GAC carried out a fundraising initiative two years ago to raise funds for much needed club development. The initiative has been under investigation.

“Recently, we have been informed that the Public Prosecution Service intends to prosecute the club with regard to this fundraiser. Proceedings are set to begin soon.

“We intend to strenuously challenge this charge. Edendork GAC will be making no further comment until this process has been concluded.”

Elsewhere, tickets for the Clare-Cork and Tipperary-Waterford Munster senior football quarter-finals on Sunday week are on sale via the official GAA website. General admission for the games is €15.

Newry’s Canal Court Hotel is expected to stage next year’s Annual Congress when Jarlath Burns succeeds Larry McCarthy as GAA president.

