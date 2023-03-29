Munster U20 Hurling preview: Cork boss Ben O'Connor expects positive reaction from Eoin Downey

Cork U20 hurling manager Ben O’Connor is confident the red card Eoin Downey received in Sunday’s Allianz League semi-final will not affect his performance in the county’s Munster U20 championship opener this evening.

The young Glen Rovers defender was dismissed by referee John Keenan arising from a prolonged melee between Cork and Kilkenny players in the second half of their Division 1 semi-final.

Downey returns inside the whitewash on Wednesday evening as the Cork U20s open their provincial round-robin campaign against Waterford (Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7pm).

“For a young man, he has plenty of experience, so we'll be expecting a big game out of him on Wednesday,” Ben O’Connor said of his centre-back.

“He's in with the seniors, he's one of our main men, so I am sure that red card will have no effect on him for Wednesday.”

If any appeal against Downey’s red card is unsuccessful, he will miss Cork’s opening Munster SHC game against Waterford on Sunday, April 30. It would also mean, however, that he'd be free to line out for the U20s in their final round-robin game against Limerick two days earlier on Friday, April 28.

RED MIST: Referee John Keenan shows a red card to Eoin Downey of Cork during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Semi Final match between Kilkenny and Cork at UMPC Nowlan Park in Kilkenny. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

As voted in at Congress, an U20 player cannot line out for both his U20 and senior teams in a specific seven-day block (Friday morning to Thursday evening). Ben Cunningham and Colin Walsh are the two other members of O’Connor’s team who are also part of the senior set-up.

“We can't be demanding anything. There will be a discussion involving the county board, Pat Ryan's management, and our management,” said O’Connor of the likely process when any of the aforementioned trio are wanted for senior and U20 duty in the same week.

This evening's other U20 game sees Limerick welcome Clare to the TUS Gaelic Grounds (7pm).

CORK (v Waterford): B Saunderson (Midleton); S Daly (Randal Óg), S Kingston (Ballinora), D O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig); J Dwyer (Ballincollig), E Downey (Glen Rovers), T O’Connell (Ballincollig); M Mullins (Whitechurch), M Finn (Midleton); C Walsh (Kanturk), D Healy (Lisgoold), B Cunningham (St Finbarr’s); A O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), R O’Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh), J Leahy (Dungourney).

WATERFORD (v Cork): C Troy (Ballygunner); J Power (Modeligo), C Cantwell (Ballygunner), A O’Neill (Ballygunner); J Booth (Colligan), M Fitzgerald (Passage), M Mullaney (Stradbally); J Fitzgerald (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg), W Beresford (Abbeyside); L Ó Siothcháin (An Rinn), C Keane (De La Salle), T O’Connell (Brickey Rangers); P Fitzgerald (Ballygunner), C Treen (Abbeyside), J Twomey (De La Salle).

CLARE (v Limerick): A Shanahan (Tulla); J Collins (Éire Óg Ennis), A Hogan (Feakle), I McNamara (Killanena); O Cahill (Éire Óg Ennis), J Conneally (Clooney-Quin), D Lohan (Wolfe Tones Na Sionna); S Rynne (Inagh-Kilnamona), C Whelan (Whitegate); O O’Donnell (Crusheen), P Crotty (Scariff), N O’Farrell (Broadford); D Kennedy (Sixmilebridge), K Smyth (Killanena), J O’Neill (Clooney-Quin).

LIMERICK (v Clare): J O’Reilly (Ballybrown); R Lyons (Monaleen), John Fitzgerald (Na Piarsaigh), E O’Leary (Ahane); D Fitzgerald (Kildimo/Pallaskenry), C Scully (Dromin/Athlacca), E Hurley (Newcastle West); Joseph Fitzgerald (Monaleen), A English (Doon); F Fitzgerald (Mungret/St Pauls), P O’Donovan (Effin), J Kirby (Patrickswell); C Hayes (Newcastle West), A Fitzgerald (Templeglantine), S O’Brien (Kilmallock).