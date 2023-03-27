Brian Dooher: Tyrone are not the finished article yet

Tyrone have to be happy with how this league campaign unfolded after a poor start in Division one that delivered one win and three defeats
WORK IN PROGRESS: Tyrone joint-manager Brian Dooher during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match against Armagh at O'Neill's Healy Park in Omagh, Tyrone. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Mon, 27 Mar, 2023 - 07:40
Brendan O'Brien

Tyrone have enjoyed more than a few great days this last 20 years and more but beating Armagh and sending their old rivals down a division in the process must rank up there on a level just below all those Ulster and All-Ireland titles.

Although… The flip side is the fillip they helped provide to a Monaghan team that again escaped the drop from the top tier, in part because of this result in Healy Park, and a team due in Omagh for the Ulster Championship in the coming weeks.

Brian Dooher didn’t look overly perturbed about all these competing emotions as he leaned back against a dressing-room wall and absorbed the implications but he knows enough of the dangers Monaghan pose despite an eight-point win over them in round six.

“Aye, our last game against Monaghan you couldn’t use as a barometer because a lot of things went wrong for them, they had two men sent off. In the first-half they had eight scores and we had six with the two goals but that was a more realistic picture of it.” 

All Dooher and his co-manager Feargal Logan can do is keep on keeping on and Tyrone have to be happy with how this league campaign unfolded after a poor start in Division one that delivered one win and three defeats.

They have since seen to Kerry, Monaghan and Armagh in three successive games but Dooher isn’t one to judge the temperature of his team by the bald state of a scoreline that shows no heat maps or cold fronts.

He spoke here of an Armagh team that could well have won this game and an opponent that found itself just the wrong side of a few results this last few months. It’s clear he sees Tyrone in much the same way. A work in progress, he called them.

“We were very slow off the mark and suffered a few bad results and deservedly because, while we played well in parts, we didn’t play well for long enough and when we didn’t play well we were very heavily punished with goals killing us.

“We’ve turned a few of those things around, we’ve been more defensively solid and got a few more scores, but there is a lot more work to do. There’s no mistake about it, we’re not the finished article yet.” 

Their day on Sunday was a fair barometer of all this. Tyrone could have theoretically found themselves in a league final or on an express trip to the second tier when the various fixtures threw in at lunchtime.

Donegal and Armagh may have gone down but Derry are on the way up and Dooher has seen enough Ulster Championships in various guises to know that the dog-eat-dog nature of it all won’t be curbed much by league experiences.

“That’s the same every year. Any team on the day can be beat, that’s just the way it is. We found that out last year. We weren’t at the level we were at and we were rightly beaten in the two matches. That’s the way it is.”

