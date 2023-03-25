O'Rourke: 'Things will get better, but it's going to be a slow process'

Within weeks of eachother last winter, Paddy Carr and Colm O'Rourke retired from their positions as principals of secondary schools in Navan.

With a lifetime's work complete, and having both just been appointed manager of their native counties in Donegal and Meath, the pair spoke passionately about devoting themselves completely to their new tasks.

"It's a thing that as a boy you dream of," said Carr at the time of his appointment before promising to "put joy and enjoyment" into training and preparing Donegal.

Five months or so later, 'following a discussion with some senior members of the Donegal football team', whom he managed for just eight competitive games, Carr resigned this week.

Suffice to say, it wasn't the retirement plan he'd set out and back in Navan, things aren't looking so rosy for O'Rourke either.

Thrown the reins of his county in similar circumstances after last year's Championship, O'Rourke went considerably further than Carr at the time when he outlined his own vision for Meath.

"If we're not making progress next year, I'd be very disappointed," said O'Rourke before being pressed on what progress might look like.

"Progress is competing with Dublin, putting ourselves in a position to win a Leinster championship, putting ourselves in line for promotion from Division 2. I'm going to set the bar high. That's what I call progress."

O'Rourke spoke of having fun along the way too and said he hoped a 'wonderful burst of enthusiasm will lift us fairly quickly'.

After opening league wins over Cork and Clare, there hasn't been much to smile about for Meath since.

And far from 'competing with Dublin' last weekend, Meath were largely torn asunder in front of their home fans who left Pairc Tailteann feeling that a return to the glory days is as far away as ever.

"Dublin could have played against a hurricane with the way they were playing and still probably would have been in control, it was a lesson for our lads," acknowledged O'Rourke.

So where to now for Meath and their manager who actually brought forward his retirement from St Pat's Classical School to focus all of his energies on reinvigorating the Royal County?

The immediate challenge is beating Kildare to give themselves the best possible chance of competing for the Sam Maguire Cup. If they win in Newbridge, and table toppers Derry beat Cork, they will finish fourth in the table which should be enough to give the Tailteann Cup the slip.

Clearly, a reaction to what happened against Dublin is required.

"Ah we do, obviously," agreed O'Rourke. "Going to Kildare is going to be very difficult and it's a very, very big game because we're not guaranteed that we're going to be either in the second division or in the last 16 of the Sam Maguire. There's a lot at stake.

"But we still have our destiny in our own hands so we'll not be worrying or talking about other teams doing us favours. We need to look after our own business and hopefully we'll do that against Kildare."

Despite opening up the campaign with seven goals in two games, a lack of scores, particularly points, has been a problem for Meath.

Even more concerning, they've conceded over 19 points per game. On commentary for RTÉ Radio when Meath were filleted by Derry in Round 3, Brendan Devenney spoke over and over again of his shock at how porous the Royals were.

Paul Garrigan, the man responsible for the blanket defence strategy that elevated the Meath ladies to back to back All-Ireland wins in the past two years, is O'Rourke's coach but his message has clearly yet to filter through.

"It's something we have to work on, be patient," said O'Rourke, pointing to Dublin and acknowledging that 'a lot of our players are not up to their level of conditioning yet'.

"It's something we have to work on, be patient. When you look at the full-back line, they played together for the first time in this league, and a lot of other players."

O'Rourke has handed game time to 35 different players in all since the start of the O'Byrne Cup. In their six league games so far, 29 players have been used including last weekend's new look full-back line of Adam O'Neill, Michael Flood and Harry O'Higgins.

Injuries to the likes of Shane Walsh - a key attacking figure if the direct style of play that O'Rourke favours is to work out - and captain Donal Keogan, who pulled his hamstring last weekend, have provided further challenges.

Unlike in Donegal, there appears to be an acceptance within Meath that O'Rourke needs, and deserves, time to make his mark.

"Things will get better," assured the local legend, "but it's going to be a slow process."