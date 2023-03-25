GAA talking points: Galway producing the answers, Drennan showing his worth

Galway answering the hard questions

At the end of last Saturday’s game against Armagh, Padraic Joyce’s embrace with John Concannon and John Divilly encapsulated so much of the emotional relief and satisfaction for Galway.

Coming away from the cauldron of the Athletic Grounds with a narrow win removed any lingering threat of relegation as well as fixing a league final in their sights, which has been neatly framed around a marquee winner-takes-all clash against Kerry in Salthill.

Perfect.

Joyce couldn’t have written away for a better test at the end of the league to set Galway up for the championship, especially with their Connacht semi-final not taking place until April 23rd. The prospect of a league final is all the more pleasing again considering that this season was always going to be difficult after such a progressive 2022.

Operating in Division 2 last year meant that Galway weren’t as well analysed as Division 1 sides, which allowed them to catch some teams off guard. Nobody outside of Galway knew last year that John Daly is probably the best defensive foot-passer in the game.

Or that Dylan McHugh, like Daly, is an assists machine. Or that Cillian McDaid is as good as he showed when being short-listed for Footballer-of-the-Year. Teams weren’t looking to exploit McDaid or Paul Conroy on the back foot. But they know all that stuff now.

The tests were going to be all the greater again with Galway down so many bodies. Liam Silke has gone to New Zealand. Finian Ó Laoi headed for Australia. Kieran Molloy tore his cruciate. Damian Comer damaged his knee in Round 2 against Roscommon. Shane Walsh took a break after Kilmacud Crokes’ success.

Tomo Culhane, who got 2-2 against Mayo in the FBD semi-final, got injured playing for NUIG against UCD. Rob Finnerty was carried off in Galway’s first game against Mayo and didn’t return until Round 4, while Patrick Kelly missed Galway’s first two games with a back injury.

Missing so many key players was bound to induce stress, but the lack of established starters still presented opportunities because developing squad depth was a priority.

“We were accused last year of having no depth in the squad,” said Joyce after the Roscommon game. “So this gives us a chance to develop some lads.”

Galway certainly have, having handed league debuts to eight players during this campaign; Ger Davoren, Neil Mulcahy, Matthew Barrett, Eoghan Kelly, Cian Hernon, Ryan Monaghan, Billy Mannion and Daniel O’Flaherty, although Mannion made his championship debut last year against Armagh.

Johnny McGrath and Cathal Sweeny from the 2020 All-Ireland U-20 winning squad have also got significant game time while Culhane finally returned from injury against Armagh and Seán Fitzgerald (another All-Ireland U20 winner) saw his first action of the league too against Armagh.

Having come off the bench in three league games, John Maher’s start at wing-forward against Armagh was his first start since October 2020, when he was taken off at half-time in Galway’s annihilation from Mayo. Maher wasn’t seen again for over two years until a fine season with Salthill-Knocknacarra put him back in the inter-county frame.

Davoren, Kelly and Mulcahy are three of eight Moycullen players involved after their run to an All-Ireland club semi-final. Having 15 players involved in the Sigerson Cup further restricted Joyce’s hand during the early part of the league.

Some of that early strain was alleviated by the return of Peter Cooke, Ian Burke and Bernie Power.

Seán Mulkerrin is still trying to get back after effectively breaking his knee-cap in three places but it’s difficult to know how Mulkerrin’s body would hold up during a sustained run of championship games after missing a year, and not having got any game-time in the league.

Joyce has also had other issues to iron out. Galway’s late fade-out against Roscommon in Round 2 was also an evident trend against Mayo, Roscommon, Armagh and Kerry in 2022.

“Not closing a game out is becoming a problem for us,” said Joyce after the Roscommon game in February.

Galway are unbeaten since, having edged past Armagh and Tyrone, drawn with Donegal as well as beating Monaghan by six points, despite being only ahead by one at the outset of the final quarter, and having already been reduced to 14 men.

The most impressive aspect of Galway’s progression to date is how they have married defensive stability (which they needed to) with supreme shot efficiency (which was central to their progress last year).

Galway have the lowest concession rate in Division 1 with an average of just 0-11, even if that rate has been seriously helped by some mass profligacy from the opposition. On the otherhand, Galway have been one of the best teams during the spring at applying pressure on the kicker and forcing low-percentage shots.

Their possession productivity and conversion rate has been even more pleasing considering how many key forwards Galway were missing for long stages of the campaign. Much of that slack has been picked up by the excellent Matthew Tierney, one of the players of the league to date with 3-7 from play.

In his third season now, Tierney needed to step up more, and he has. With so many questions asked, Galway have repeatedly found answers.

The biggest tests are to come yet but Kerry in town for what is effectively a league semi-final is exactly the type of exam Joyce would have wished for. It’s 20 years since Galway beat Kerry at home.

Perfect.

Billy Boy shows his class

In the second half in Nowlan Park last Sunday, just after Billy Drennan had struck a free from inside his own half, right on the sideline, a supporter roared from the stand: ‘What a score Billy boy’. The supporter and everyone else on that side of the field knew the ball was going straight over the black spot as soon as Drennan made the connection.

It was Drennan’s seventh point of the match, which levelled the game at 0-14 each at the time. Scoring scored 0-9 from nine placed balls drove Kilkenny into Sunday’s league semi-final. His 0-10 total against Waterford took his league tally to 1-52 for this campaign.

NEW SCORING THREAT: Billy Drennan of Kilkenny. Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

The placed ball duties will return to TJ Reid once he returns but Drennan has been a superb replacement and has been one of the standout performers of this league. Kilkenny’s key player in their 2022 All-Ireland U20 success, Drennan is still U20 this year, but is sure to see senior championship action over the summer.

Throughout his underage career, Drennan had a habit of making a name for himself, having played in two All-Ireland minor finals before the U20 decider, but most of his profile was framed around being one of the best young handballers the county ever produced – and Kilkenny have produced their fair share.

Coached by the iconic Michael ‘Ducksie’ Walsh, hurling was still always in Drennan’s blood. His father Liam and uncle Jerry also played underage for Kilkenny while his mother Tríona is a brother of PJ Delaney, who played centre-back for Kilkenny in the 2007 league final against Waterford.

Like a lot of the best handballers in Kilkenny, Drennan was also a wizard with the hurley from a young age; in 2016, he won the All-Ireland U-14 Féile na nGael skills title. An All-Ireland minor handball winner too, the previous two Kilkenny winners of the All-Ireland minor handball title was Richie Hogan (2006) and DJ Carey (1988 and ‘89).

Drennan is still only starting out on his senior career but it’s been a very impressive and productive start.

Kelm could be key

At the 2019 AFL Europe Combine in Dublin, recruiters immediately took note of Fermanagh’s Ultan Kelm because of his speed. After running a 20m sprint in just 2.87 seconds, everyone there had no other choice but to check Kelm out. Fremantle’s Joel Western set the all-time record with a 2.73 second 20 metres sprint heading into the 2021 NAB AFL Draft, while Kelm’s time would have won or tied for first at all AFL combines between 2014 and 2019.

The Freemantle Dockers subsequently secured Kelm’s signature. The Erne Gaels man was all set to begin a career in Australia until his plans were sundered by a recurring hip injury.

SPEED MERCHANT: Ultan Kelm of Fermanagh in action against David Lynch of Westmeath. Pic: Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

His ambitions were in tatters but Kelm was just desperate at that stage to continue playing with Fermanagh because he was still only 20. The injury gradually responded to treatment before Kelm finally reappeared with Fermanagh last summer, making it back for the Tailteann Cup after two difficult years.

It was a long road back but the form of the county’s most versatile player has been pivotal to Fermanagh’s push for promotion back to Division 2. Having begun his Fermanagh career as a half-back, Kelm has evolved into a game-changer further up the field.

When Fermanagh trailed Antrim by eight points in the second half in Round 4, it was Kelm’s goal that ignited a sensational comeback and one-point win. Kelm ended with 1-2 from play that afternoon. When Westmeath generated huge momentum late on last week, Kelm landed the point of the match to steady Fermanagh. His 0-3 from play in another outstanding individual display was again pivotal to another one point win.

With promotion on the line on Sunday, Fermanagh will again hope that Kelm – and his searing speed – could be the difference against Cavan.