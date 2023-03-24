Limerick's Barry Nash happy to make case for defence 

By a quirk of fate or just the scheduling of Thursday’s O’Neill's U20 All-Ireland hurling championship launch, Galway and Kilkenny U20 captains Adam Nolan and Paddy Langton were privy to Barry Nash’s interview with a group of journalists.

Sitting at the adjacent table in the Croke Park suite, they heard all about the Limerick man’s tale of redemption and reinvention. How he was, like they are now, an under-age hero only for the plan to go pear-shaped in the senior ranks.

But for injuries to Mike Casey and Richie English for the 2020 season and the ingenuity of coach Paul Kinnerk to try him back there, Nash could well have been resigned to remaining an impact forward.

It was appropriate that the 26-year-old with his team-mate Diarmaid Byrnes was last season shortlisted for hurler of the year last year alongside TJ Reid, a player who like him had considered his inter-county future when he wasn’t starting games.

“I think you get those thoughts,” he admits. “For me, I came in in 2016 and I was lucky enough to be starting my first year for one or two of the games. Then in ‘17, ‘18 I was struggling big time and ‘19 as well to try and get into the team and that lads were going so well it was impossible to break into a winning team.

“In 2019 then, they came to me with the idea of going into the backs and I think at that stage I was kind of saying, ‘I’m obviously not being looked at here in the forwards so it’s no harm to change it up and see what happens’ and thankfully I agreed with Paul’s decision and John’s (Kiely) decision to go back there and it worked out for the best.”

From a family of doughty full-backs, perhaps it was on the cards but Nash had never played in defence but for a brief spell at wing-back for South Liberties one season. His father Mike and uncles such as Declan were key in convincing him not to leave the panel.

“There was definitely a stage where I was thinking, ‘This isn’t going to work for me’ but obviously my dad would have played for Limerick and I have uncles there, Declan as well, who would have played, all my other uncles on that side as well were great.

“I suppose they would have went through stages in their career where they looked at it thinking, ‘I mightn’t be getting in here, is it worth staying, is it not worth staying?’ and they basically talked me into staying, ‘It’s definitely worth it’ and thank God they did at the time because look what we went on to achieve.” Nash doesn’t shy away from conceding under-age hype might have been a negative factor on him too. “There is obviously a bit of hype because we had a successful enough underage. U16, we won the All-Ireland and then in the minor we won two Munster finals and we got to the All-Ireland minor final then in my second year.

“I suppose we went on then and we won the 21s the following year after that so yeah, obviously there is a bit of hype there but, again, when you’re that young coming into the set up, it is hard. You need to mature and realise that you don’t just walk into these teams. You have to work. You have to earn the respect.

“You have to earn your spot in there and I suppose I found that probably hard at the start but then, look, once you learn off the older players that are there, even the guys who came straight in. You look at the likes of Ciano (Lynch), straight in, and in my opinion has been the best hurler in the country ever since.

“The likes of Kyle Hayes who walked straight in off minor and just started in the forwards and has really progressed ever since. It’s those guys you learn off too, not just the older guys, who walked in and took it on from the start.”

Insisting that Limerick were “definitely not happy” with their poor Division 1 campaign last year and hailing the current competition in the squad as “ridiculous”, Nash believes the rivalry with their Division 1 semi-final opponents Tipperary on Saturday is positive.

“It's a good battle but it's a healthy battle and there's a massive respect there between the two counties."