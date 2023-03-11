Coaching crossover thickens plot ahead of Saturday showdown 

For a whole host of reasons, “the timing was right” for Liam Cahill to accept an offer to manage Tipperary last July, 11 months after choosing to stay on with Waterford.

It was always going to be more of a pull towards his native county than a push away from the Déise.

For him not to have overseen the maturing of the minor, U20 and U21 players he and Mikey Bevans guided to All-Ireland titles would have been a pity. Even though he was first choice after Liam Sheedy stepped down in 2021, discussions with the Tipperary executive were far more amicable last year when Colm Bonnar was unceremoniously “relieved of his duties”.

However, after Waterford’s dispiriting end to a season in Ennis that looked so bright seven weeks earlier when he led the county to a first Division 1 title in seven years the path forward for their partnership was unclear.

Guiding Waterford to an All-Ireland final and semi-final in back-to-back years, Cahill’s time there was largely positive, but he finished with them how he started. In 2020, he spoke about the county’s approach to him following a difficult ‘19 season.

“There was a lot of stuff going on in their heads as a unit,” he told The Irish Times.

“Probably regret too that a year that started out so well last year, getting to a league final, all of a sudden the wheels came off. They were sort of looking around them and going, ‘How did this happen?’ That’s the vibe I got from them, that they couldn’t quite understand it going so wrong.”

Speaking after the no-show against Clare last May, he seemed just as perplexed. He suggested the players had “curled up and died” but took responsibility too, indicating that “maybe we didn’t get it right from a preparation perspective”.

Talk of a falling out between Cahill and the players was dismissed publicly and, as organising as Waterford panels have been down through the years, there was never going to be a push against the Ballingarry man. However, there had been disillusionment among the panel with the heaviness of the training load following the Munster Round 2 defeat to Limerick.

Graft and honesty are the two attributes that typify Cahill and Bevans’ teams and something the Waterford panel didn’t shy away from but that loss in TUS Gaelic Grounds was their fifth game in six weeks. With a two-week gap to a clash with a bruised Cork side coming off a third consecutive defeat, a break might have been advised but Cahill, in the wake of suffering a fifth reverse against Limerick as Waterford manager, drove them some more.

He sounded almost defeatist following that game when he remarked: “This Limerick team, it’s going to be very hard to try and unlock them as to what the strategy is to beat them. They’re a real decent outfit.”

While Shane Bennett has since left the panel, it was known that at least three other senior players including Austin Gleeson were going to be unavailable due to travelling in 2023.

Gleeson’s indiscipline at times infuriated Cahill, last year claiming that his advice was “falling on deaf ears”, whereas his successor Davy Fitzgerald has taken more of a hand-on-the-shoulder approach with the former hurler of the year.

Performance coach Donncha O’Callaghan was said to be integral in convincing Gleeson to stick around.

Not that it was all business with Cahill but the environment he created was more Spartan than spiritual, a point former manager Derek McGrath suggested might be required following his holistic time in charge.

However, the intensity was counter-productive.

Gleeson spoke in November of how Fitzgerald has underlined the importance of turning off from hurling.

“The days we’re not training or in the gym, we’ve to relax and zone out of hurling. That’s something that maybe a few of us have struggled with over the last few years; in our days off we’re still hurling-focused.”

Although Waterford are the one county that have yet to get to grips with the round-robin nature of the Munster senior hurling championship, the legacy Cahill left behind him is strong and he accelerated transition. It’s the richest Fitzgerald has ever inherited as an inter-county manager, much more than the first Waterford group he took on in 2008.

In Tony Browne, Cahill has taken something with him from his last year in Waterford.

Weeks after he confirmed his Tipperary management team, it was revealed the 1998 hurler of the year would be crossing the border to team up with him and Bevans for a second successive season. There had been early chatter Browne would remain on as part of Fitzgerald’s group with a possible succession plan put in place by the county board executive, but it never transpired.

Going the other way, another decorated former hurler in Eoin Kelly has linked up with Fitzgerald having been part of Liam Sheedy’s management group first as a free-taking coach in 2019 before taking up a selector’s role.

With Tommy Dunne, Eamon O’Shea and Darragh Egan, Sheedy had a loaded coaching ticket but Kelly now has the space to make an impact under Fitzgerald with Peter Queally.

The ties that bind these counties extend to management personnel as they do their All-Ireland hopes, the general perception that both Cahill and Fitzgerald’s best chance of winning one, notwithstanding the counties’ troubles’ last year and Limerick’s looming presence, falls in the next couple of seasons.

That they provide each other with their first taste of provincial opposition this year in Thurles on Saturday evening seems entirely appropriate.