Lessons learned for Matthew Twomey as Cork edge closer to decider

Matthew Twomey wasn’t over the moon with Cork’s overall performance as they ground out a two-point victory over Tipperary in the top-of-the-table Very Camogie League Division 1A tie at The Ragg on Saturday, but the triumph moves his side closer to a place in the final with a 100 per cent record with two rounds remaining.

Last year’s runners-up were on the back foot early on as the hosts flew out of the traps and established an early two-point lead thanks to three points from play by the outstanding Grace O’Brien.

A brilliant goal from last year’s minor star Orlaith Cahalane, the latest of her siblings to don a red jersey at senior level, heralded a key period of dominance that sent them in at half-time leading by 1-8 to 0-7.

O’Brien provided the finish to the Cork net after a fantastic move to bring Tipp level but Cork just finished the stronger, points from Emma Murphy and Fiona Keating securing the 1-14 to 1-12 verdict.

“If we were told this morning that we’d be coming out with two points we’d have taken it,” said Twomey.

“When you come up here you’re gonna get tested and when you get tested you see a few cracks and we saw a few cracks now that we’re gonna have to go away and work on Tuesday night. We’re happy enough to get the win but there’s a ‘but’ there.

“Tipperary are a very good side. You can see they’re going to be a threat to everybody as the year goes on but our main play is speed and we were just hitting the ball from distance and made Clodagh Quirke look like an All-Star. She was standing on her own and we were hitting it to her and that was very disappointing.

“We wanted to speed up everything. That’s the way we should be playing but we just didn’t bring it today. It’s puzzling why. But we don’t expect everything to be perfect at this time of year. We have to realise it’s only the start of March but a few things disappointing in it.”

Tipp boss Denis Kelly wasn’t disconsolate at the final whistle, even though his team had suffered their first reverse under his stewardship.

“A humdinger, ‘twas brilliant, that’s the games you want,” said Kelly. “We knew we’d be tested and Cork are flying. We gave it everything we had, we were out on our feet there at the finish but we’re learning lots there. It was just a puck of the ball either way. Maybe a couple of decisions didn’t go our way today, they might the next day but that’s the way camogie goes. But we’re happy with our girls, they gave everything they had.

“You can do all the training you like but that’s close to championship (intensity) and you’re still only in early March so we’re happy with that. We need more points on the board if we’re gonna get to a league final. We’ve a bit of a break now so we’ll go back, regroup and get ready for Clare the following weekend."

Next up for Cork is a trip to UPMC Nowlan Park to take on Kilkenny, who chiselled out a 0-17 to 0-11 victory over Dublin at Parnell Park on Saturday.

That was a first success of this campaign for Brian Dowling’s crew, who had struggled to get away from the Dubs due in no small part to Aisling Maher’s tremendous shooting.

Gerry McQuaid’s charges are still without a point but have improved with every outing. Late points from Asha McHardy and Denise Gaule eased the visitors clear.

The Cork-Kilkenny encounter will have an 11.30am throw-in as it is part of a double-header with a hurling league tie.

“Brian Dowling is after offering us to come in for breakfast at his house in the morning of the game,” joked Twomey. “He’s a good guy.

“It’s exactly what you want now. We’re going up to Nowlan Park, they’ll have a crowd for their hurling match afterwards. They’re going to give it to us. They might be wounded (after losing a few games) but we’re a small bit wounded after last year as well."

Carrie Dolan followed up her ten-point tour de force last weekend with seven points as champions Galway beat neighbours Clare by 1-14 to 0-13 at Kilbeacanty.

Shannon Corcoran’s goal was significant too as Cathal Murray’s crew led by 1-9 to 0-4 at half-time.

Lorna McNamara’s accuracy from frees reduced the deficit as Clare produced a strong second-half showing but they had left themselves too much to do.