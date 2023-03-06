'We're not going to throw in the towel because we're safe' - Harte's Louth looking up after Kildare revenge mission

Allianz National Football League, Division 2, Round 5

Louth 2-11

Kildare 0-12

It was a 'special' day, according to Mickey Harte, as Louth all but secured Division 2 football for another season but a genuine landmark occasion could be just around the corner if this form continues.

Locked on six points alongside Cork, and with second-placed Dublin on eight points, reigning Division 3 champions Louth could secure a shock promotion to Division 1 if they beat Cork and Dublin in their remaining two games.

It's a huge ask but momentum is on their side following a Tommy Durnin-inspired win over Kildare which had the effect of ending any relegation fears - even though it's still mathematically possible - and securing revenge on a team that beat them by 16 points in last year's Championship.

Durnin finished with 1-2 and his early goal put Louth into a lead they wouldn't relinquish while Conor Grimes added their second major in the run up to half-time.

Truth be told, Kildare were awful, and their lack of craft in attack was summed up by the fact that they were penalised for over carrying in the final third no less than four times.

Still, Louth were mightily impressive and with injuries robbing them of key players, including captain and leading scorer Sam Mulroy who limped off late in the first-half, it was a doubly impressive success from a seriously hungry looking team.

So what about that promotion push?

"We'll just not go there that quickly, let's just take it one game at a time," cautioned Harte who did accept that they need to keep pushing for points to avoid any Tailteann Cup issues.

"We're not going to throw in the towel now because we're safe. That was our first aim, to be safe, but the next thing is to get up that table as we can because we also know that being in Division 2 doesn't guarantee you being in the All-Ireland series."

Harte said last summer's 2-22 to 0-12 Leinster quarter-final mauling from Kildare was a huge driving force ahead of this rematch at DEFY Pairc Mhuire.

"We didn't want to be walked over and beaten into the ground like we were last year," he said. "That was very, very humiliating for all of us and it really spurred us on."

Kildare manager Glenn Ryan bore a haunted look afterwards. There were brief moments of inspiration but with Jimmy Hyland unable to start due to injury and Kevin Feely, just back from Achilles trouble, coming off at half-time, the Lilies couldn't conjure much all day.

"There is an awful lot of looking we need to do at ourselves before we can look at anybody else," said Ryan on a query about their Round 6 encounter with Limerick, a genuine relegation four-pointer now. "We are talking about trying to execute our basic skills which we are not doing. If we can execute them basic skills, it's going to allow us maybe some element of momentum and stop creating chances for the opposition."

Poor shot selection, over elaboration and a double digits wides tally all combined to undermine Kildare's challenge.

They pinched a couple of points off Louth kick-outs and there were a few moments of individual inspiration from Darragh Kirwan and Daniel Flynn but they'll want to move on from this one quickly.

A big home crowd at the St Mary's club roared their approval for Louth's efforts throughout and the hosts hit the interval with a deserved 2-6 to 0-7 lead.

Durnin had 1-1 tallied at that stage despite, as Harte noted, not possessing 'Linford Christie' like pace. His speed of thought was what counted for those scores and he kicked a pearler of a point in the second-half off the outside of his right boot.

Ryan unloaded Kildare's bench and had all five subs in by the 63rd minute. Barry Coffey got a point in his first play but Louth, fittingly, had the stronger bench too as subs Craig Lennon and Bevan Duffy came on and fisted over insurance scores.

Louth scorers: T Durnin (1-2); C Grimes (1-0); S Mulroy (2 frees), D McConnon (1 mark, 1 free)(0-2 each); N Sharkey, C Downey, R Burns, B Duffy, C Lennon (0-1 each).

Kildare scorers: P Woodgate (2 frees), N Flynn (2 frees) (0-3 each); D Kirwan (0-2); J Sargent, B McCormack, B Coffey, D Flynn (0-1 each).

Louth: J Califf; P Lynch, D McKenny, N Sharkey; L Grey, C Murphy, C McKeever; C Early, T Durnin; C Grimes, S Mulroy, L Jackson; D McConnon, S Downey, R Burns.

Subs: B Duffy for Grimes (6-14, blood); C Lennon for Mulroy (28); C McCaul for Burns (57); Duffy for Jackson (61); J Hughes for McConnon (68).

Kildare: M Donnellan; J Sargent, K Flynn, M O'Grady; P McDermott, D Hyland, S Ryan; K Feely, K O'Callaghan; E Doyle, B McCormack, P Woodgate; N Flynn, D Flynn, D Kirwan.

Subs: M Joyce for McDermott & A Masterson for Feely (h/t); C McMonagle for McCormack (48); J Robinson for Kirwan (55); B Coffey for N Flynn (63).

Ref: B Tiernan (Dublin).