Tyrone dig deep for win as Kerry face relegation scrap

TYRONE 1-15

KERRY 2-9

Kerry’s third consecutive away defeat has dropped them into a relegation battle going into their remaining two Division 1 games against Roscommon and Galway.

Fellow strugglers Tyrone showed guts in O’Neills Healy Park to secure only their second win of the campaign to join the Kingdom on four points.

Tyrone went ahead for the first time in the 42nd minute, four minutes after David Clifford’s rocket shot was blocked by Frank Burns. It was short-lived, though, as Paul Murphy finished low for Kerry’s second goal four minutes later after being put in by substitute Donal O’Sullivan.

Tyrone responded well and twice stretched their advantage to two points, although the lively Donal O’Sullivan cut it to a solitary score in the 57th minute.

However, no score came for the following 14 minutes and when it did it was a Ruairí Canavan free for an O’Sullivan foul on Cormac Quinn. Kerry failed to score for the final 20 minutes of the game.

Kerry’s late changes, Pa Warren and Tony Brosnan for Barry Dan O’Sullivan and Adrian Spillane, suggested they were going with a more mobile approach. The several minutes of recycling that preceded Brosnan’s second point in the 31st minute would have supported that theory.

Tyrone registered a bizarre one in the 14th minute when Shane Ryan was guilty of swinging the ball into his own net in the 14th minute as he was pressurised by Brian Kennedy. However, he compensated with two fine saves, moving sharply to deny Conn Fitzpatrick in the seventh minute and Darragh Canavan in the 27th.

Kerry’s first score was Seán O’Shea’s second-minute goal, the forward easily weaving his way in from the left corner where he started the game to send a bursting shot to the net. Kerry led by three points on three occasions later in the half but a stirring finish by Tyrone restored parity at the break, 1-7 apiece.

Scorers for Tyrone: D. McCurry (0-4, 3 frees); S. Ryan (1-0, own goal); M. Donnelly (0-3); R. Canavan (0-2, frees); D. Canavan, M. Donnelly, C. Kilpatrick, D. Mulgrew, J. Oguz, P. Harte, R. Canavan (free) (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kerry: S. O’Shea (1-2, 0-1 free); P. Murphy (1-0); D. Clifford (0-3, 2 frees); T. Brosnan (0-2, 1 mark); T. O’Sullivan, D. O’Sullivan (0-1 each).

TYRONE: N. Morgan; P. Harte, P. Hampsey (c), C. Munroe; F. Burns; C. Meyler, C. Quinn, M. McKernan; B. Kennedy, C. Kilpatrick; M. Donnelly, D. Canavan, D. Mulgrew; D. McCurry, J. Oguz.

Subs for Tyrone: N. Sludden for D. Mulgrew (42); N. Devlin for C. Munroe (52); R. Canavan for D. McCurry (69); R. Donnelly for B. Kennedy (70+3).

KERRY: S. Ryan; G. O’Sullivan, J. Foley, T. O’Sullivan; P. Warren, P. Murphy, T. Morley; J. Barry, S. Okunbor; D. Moynihan, T. Brosnan, P. Clifford; D. Roche, D. Clifford (c), S. O’Shea.

Subs for Kerry: D. O’Sullivan for D. Roche (h-t); R. Murphy for T. Brosnan (46); M. Burns for P. Clifford (54); G. Horan for S. Okunbor (inj 59).

Referee: M. McNally (Monaghan).