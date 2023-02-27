Lohan pleased with Clare response to Limerick loss 

WEXFORD 1-18 CLARE 6-25

A soothing balm for Clare after Limerick stung them two weeks ago and their sublime first half was a reminder that they remain members of the chasing pack.

Brian Lohan appeared disconsolate after that six-point defeat in TUS Gaelic Grounds and while it wouldn’t be in his nature to get carried away with this win he had plenty to be pleased about.

With Tony Kelly and John Conlon making their seasonal debuts in front of this 6,840 Chadwicks Wexford Park crowd, Clare were untouchable in the first half when they obliterated the largely experimental Wexford outfit by 20 points, 4-17 to 1-6.

A couple of late goals from David Reidy, scoring his second, and substitute Mark Rodgers ensured they won the second period facing the breeze.

Lohan made no secret that he was looking for a response to the performance against Limerick.

“It was a long journey down here and we put a big emphasis on the performance today, especially after the last day. In fairness to the boys, they played really well.

“I suppose the Limerick game was so bad on a lot of fronts that there was no point in dwelling too much on it. It was a case of resetting and moving on. Sometimes you just have to endure those tough knocks and it was a case of just having to endure that and trying to improve.”

After soaring through the rounds last year, Wexford have put more of an emphasis on squad development this time around and being as right as possible for the Leinster SHC opener against Galway on April 22. However, manager Darragh Egan was citing no mitigating factors for an appalling first half.

“Look, we knew we were going to be under pressure, we were down a few bodies but the whole thing over the last few months was building the panel we have. Some lads put their hands up, have played consistently over the last few weeks. Other lads came in today and didn’t perform and unfortunately the nature of the game is they might not see action for the remainder of the year and that’s the way it has to be.”

Mentioning Lee Chin, Matthew O’Hanlon and Rory O’Connor all trained in Glynn-Barntown on Sunday morning and the team to face Cork on Sunday week will be different, he continued: “Nothing can excuse conceding 4-17 in the first half and I want to make that very clear. That is just not acceptable."

Egan described as “crazy” the four goals Wexford conceded as a result of being turned over in their own half. At the same time, Clare’s intent and directness were also key ingredients in the first half being as lopsided as it was.

Peter Duggan claimed the first goal of the game in the third minute when Reidy set him off on a solo with Wexford’s cover absent. Conor McDonald hit back with a three-pointer at the other end three minutes later after a Cathal Dunbar run and Wexford drew level in the eighth minute but there was only one team truly playing from thereon.

Clare were availing of the strong wind in their favour, Eamonn Foudy’s deliveries causing all sorts of consternation. The scoreline read 1-8 to 1-4 to the Banner up to the 15th minute when Kelly squared the ball to David Reidy to finish with ease.

A third Clare goal followed two minutes later when Wexford were unable to deal with a long delivery and Aidan McCarthy delivered the blow. By the time Ross Banville arrested the barrage with a free in the 24th minute, Clare had hit Wexford for 2-5 without reply.

As Wexford were again forced into spilling possession, Kelly punished their sloppiness with a 28th minute to stretch Clare’s advantage to 16 points. Clare outscored Wexford five points to one for the remainder and the 20 figure was reached.

Scorers for Wexford: R. Banville (0-8, 6 frees, 2 65s); C. McDonald (1-0); C. Dunbar (0-3); C. McGuckin (0-2); C. Foley, R. Higgins, D. Reck, C. Hearne, I. Carty (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clare: A. McCarthy (1-10, 0-6 frees); D. Reidy (2-1); T. Kelly (1-2); P. Duggan (1-1); M. Rodgers (1-0); D. Fitzgerald (0-3); I. Galvin (0-2); R. Taylor, C. Malone, D. Ryan, E. Foudy (free), A. Hogan, D. Conroy (0-1 each).

WEXFORD: J. Lawlor; S. Reck, S. Donohoe, D. Clarke; C. Foley, D. Reck (c), J. O’Connor; L. McGovern, C. Dunbar; C. Flood, C. Hearne, C. McGuckin; R. Higgins, C. McDonald, R. Banville.

Subs for Wexford: I. Carty for C. Foley (45); C. Byrne-Dunbar for L. McGovern (47); J. Doran for C. Flood (55); E. Murphy for J. O’Connor (60).

CLARE: E. Foudy; A. Hogan, C. Cleary, P. Flanagan; D. Ryan, J. Conlon, B. O’Connell; D. Fitzgerald, R. Taylor; A. McCarthy, C. Malone, T. Kelly (c); I. Galvin, P. Duggan, D. Reidy.

Subs for Clare: M. Rodgers for I. Galvin (42); O. Cahill for D. Ryan (48); D. Conroy for C. Malone (55); A. Fitzgerald for P. Flanagan (57); S. Morey for R. Taylor (66).

Referee: T. Walsh (Waterford).