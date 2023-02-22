O'Sullivan: Donaghy to step up to inter-county management role 'sooner rather than later'

Former Kerry forward Sean O'Sullivan has tipped Kieran Donaghy to step into inter-county management 'sooner rather than later'.

Kingdom great Donaghy will be on the sideline in his native Tralee on Saturday evening though in the Armagh dugout as the Orchard County visit in Division 1 of the National League.

It will be an ironic return to Austin Stack Park for the local Austin Stacks clubman who is in his third season coaching Armagh having previously worked in the Galway hurling backroom.

Speaking on The Kerry Football Podcast, Donaghy's former All-Ireland winning Kerry colleague Sean O'Sullivan predicted that 'Star' will continue to rise in the coaching world and said an inter-county manager's job is likely.

"Without a doubt," said O'Sullivan.

"If you had asked me to line 10 Kerry fellas up against a wall and pick who was going to be a coach, Donaghy would be the standout straight away. Just a real leader from the very first time he came into the dressing-room, just always had that ability to be able to hold a room really and to get fellas' attention, but not for the sake of it either, what he said made sense."

Armagh had a strong 2022 campaign and took eventual All-Ireland finalists Galway to penalties in a dramatic quarter-final encounter.

Donaghy was credited with helping to develop the team's attacking play and, in particular, their high fielding close to the opposition's goal.

"We had a great relationship in terms of what type of ball he liked in," said O'Sullivan who won an All-Ireland alongside Donaghy in 2006 when the towering target man was named Footballer of the Year. "That didn't come by accident. Before training he'd come into the dressing-room to grab you to come out and kick balls into him, and the same after.

"He'd get you to hang on. I'd be wanting to go in and have my shower and go away down to The Malton to get my grub and he'd be saying, 'Get out there and kick me in 10 balls' and you'd have to go to the left and the right and jeez, it would be getting dark. That's the type of guy he was, always looking to improve.

"It doesn't take me one bit by surprise that he's gone to where he is, coaching wise, and I can see him going on to even bigger things. He's obviously getting great experience up in Armagh and working with Kieran McGeeney must be incredible and hugely beneficial but I can see him probably going down the road that he has his eye on an inter-county job himself which, again, won't surprise me when that day comes because he knows what he's doing and he loves the game.

"He's got his basketball as well but he's going in that direction and it wouldn't surprise me if that will happen sooner rather than later."