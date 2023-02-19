'Fine-tuned' UL have too much for UG in Fitzgibbon Cup final

University of Limerick 4-19 University of Galway 1-13

Back in 2018 and for reasons that need no explanation, the GAA’s Higher Education body discontinued the decades old practice of playing the semi-finals and final of the Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cups on consecutive days.

It meant that third-level finals were no longer decided by fatigue and lack of freshness. Players unfortunate enough to pick up a semi-final injury were given more than 24 hours to get themselves right for the showpiece.

In 2019, the UCC hurlers had a full 11 days between their semi-final and final victories. In the Fitzgibbon calendar, that’s a lifetime of recovery and recuperation.

The scheduling of the 2023 iteration was not so spacious. University of Galway and University of Limerick arrived in Carriganore for Saturday’s lunchtime decider approximately 38 hours after securing their respective final berths.

For UL, Thursday’s semi-final against SETU Waterford, and the many tough questions it asked of them, was a blessing. For UG, Thursday’s extra-time win over UCC, and the energy expended in wiping out a five-point deficit in the final 10 minutes of regulation time, was their undoing.

“It was our best performance this year,” said UL manager Brian Ryan of Saturday’s successful title defence.

“The match here on Thursday night fine-tuned us for today. We were taken all the way to the wire on Thursday. It stood to us.

“We benefited from Thursday's tough game because we had an easier run through the preliminary rounds and we weren't really tested. Thursday night was critical to today's performance.”

The mood music was much different coming from the vanquished UG camp.

“We maxed out on Thursday,” said Galway boss Jeff Lynskey.

“When you play a game like we played on Thursday and then less than 48 hours later you are trying to go out and play a final against UL, it is not doable. You are going to fall short in certain areas.

“If the semi-final was on Wednesday night, we had some hope. I would love to play this game if the lads were fresh. UL have supremely conditioned lads and we have club players competing against them. And we managed to do that on Thursday, but we couldn't do it today. You just have to take your hat off to UL. Supreme team.”

The final was a long way to being done as early as the 13th minute.

UL, against the elements, had a lead 2-6 to 0-1 strong. UG, backed by the elements, had a third minute Evan Niland penalty saved and subsequent Brian Concannon goal chanced hooked out wide. For Niland and his usually unerring freetaking, it was a rare off day.

On this weekend last year, Mikey Kiely torpedoed University of Galway’s tilt at Fitzgibbon glory with a late goal. In this latest final meeting of the two colleges, Kiely didn’t so much torment Galway as he toyed with them.

The Déise full-forward had hit 4-1 en route to the decider. He doubled that tally during a devastating final performance.

His third, which arrived on the half hour mark, was arguably the most important of his 4-1 contribution. The completion of his first half hat-trick undid a Galway comeback that had whittled the deficit from 11 to four.

And if goal number three stopped the Galway revival dead in its tracks, then his fourth ended this final as a contest three minutes into the second half. At 4-9 to 0-10 in arrears, there was no road back for a UG side bidding to secure the college’s first Fitzgibbon since 2010.

Oísin Salmon, who was the outstanding member of an under-siege Galway defence in the opening half, suffered a serious shoulder injury in the second period. He departed the venue by ambulance. In essence, nothing fell right for Jeff Lynskey's side.

For UL, it wasn’t all about Kiely. Dean Mason repelled everything that came at him, save for Greg Thomas’ late strike. Bryan O’Mara was superb in his sitting role as the spare defender. He also forced seven turnovers. Seán Twomey, at the beginning of the second half, set up goal number four, won two converted frees, and hit a point.

After a week in which UL lost the Collingwood Cup and Sigerson finals, it was a case of third time lucky. Not that luck was at play here. This was a masterclass from the favourites.

“It is challenging,” replied Ryan when asked about bringing together individual talent from eight different counties and moulding it into a collective effort. Other colleges failed noticeably in this respect in recent weeks.

“We are very fortunate with the group we have. Twelve of them live between two houses in Castletroy. They are like brothers. The bond is very close.”

Scorers for University of Limerick: M Kiely (4-1); G O’Connor (0-9, 0-7 frees, 0-1 ‘65); M Rodgers (0-1 free), A English (0-2 each); C Coughlan, B O’Mara, D Corcoran, S Twomey, B O’Sullivan (0-1 each).

Scorers for University of Galway: E Niland (0-5, 0-3 frees); N Collins (0-3); G Thomas (1-0); B Concannon (0-2); T Killeen, O Flannery, P McCann (0-1 each).

University of Limerick: D Mason (Ballyhale Shamrocks, Kilkenny); M Fitzgerald (Passage East, Waterford), TJ Brennan (Clarinbridge, Galway), S Staunton (Clara, Kilkenny); K Sampson (Shinrone, Offaly), B O'Mara (Holycross/Ballycahill, Tipperary), D Corcoran (Ballyhale Shamrocks, Kilkenny); C Coughlan (Ballybrown, Limerick), B O'Sullivan (Kanturk, Cork); A English (Doon, Limerick), G O'Connor (Moyne/Templetuohy, Tipperary), S Twomey (Courcey Rovers, Cork); J Power (Clonea, Waterford), M Kiely (Abbeyside, Waterford), M Rodgers (Scariff, Clare).

Subs: D Hanniffy (Oranmore, Galway) for Power (38); M Gough (Smith O’Brien’s, Clare) for Staunton (43); C Flaherty (Carnmore, Galway) for Sampson (50); P Dunne (The Harps, Laois) for Fitzgerald (56); K McDermott (Clarecastle, Clare) for Rodgers (58).

University of Galway (Galway unless stated): L O’Reilly (Castlegar); O Salmon (Clarinbridge), E Lawless (Athenry), P McCann (Clarinbridge); C Cunningham (Moycullen), T Killeen (Loughrea), M Hardiman (Athenry); A Connaire (Sarsfields), I McGlynn (Kilconieron); B Concannon (Killimordaly), E Niland (Clarinbridge), D O’Brien (Éire Óg, Ennis); G Thomas (Castlegar), O Flannery (St. Thomas), N Collins (Cappataggle).

Subs: S Morgan (Loughrea) for Hardiman (33, inj); T Hynes (Craughwell) for Salmon (51, inj); C O’Callaghan (Castlegar) for Collins (56).

Referee: C Lyons (Cork).