Cork prove too good for Dublin with emphatic league win

Cork 3-17 Dublin 0-5

In the newly structured Very national camogie league at MTU today, Cork proved far superior against a hugely disappointing Dublin. This opening round was one-way traffic from the moment Cork captain Amy O’Connor had the ball in the net in the fifth minute. The classy O’Connor finished with 1-7 before being substituted midway through the second-half.

Cork’s other majors arrived from substitute Ali Smith and Katrina Mackey. They had 10 different scorers in all.

Mackey is a concern, after being forced off injured in the first-half.

“She is gone for an x-ray, it looks like she could have a cracked rib,” said Cork manager Matthew Twomey.

The hosts, who lined out with 10 of last year’s All-Ireland final starting 15 that lost to Kilkenny, were 2-11 0-1 ahead at the interval. Laura Treacy and Orla Cronin were unavailable for this tie.

“I was delighted with the first-half,” Twomey added. “The one thing we wanted to do was continue that on in the second-half. But when you make substitutions, it does interrupt it.

“For the first league game, you would be happy enough. If you were told you were going to get that score, you’d take it. There is still work to do.

“Pamela (Mackey) is back with us, she was very solid. We had two newcomers in Aoife Healy and Clodagh Finn.

“We have Clare next week, we are at home again. We need to get these points on the board. We genuinely do want to win every game. Next week we will try a few different things.” Twomey currently has four players out with cruciate injuries - Ashling Thompson, Katie O’Mahoney and Olivia McAllen are in recovery, while Ciara O’Sullivan picked up the injury with UCC in the Ashbourne Cup last weekend.

Cork native Kate Kilcommins lined out at wing-back for Dublin, but this was poor from the visitors. They played their best camogie in the second-half, but they struggled in too many areas. There can be no arguments over the result with captain Aisling Maher supplying four of their tally.

Paul Kelly, who was announced as their manager last October, is no longer involved. Gerry McQuaid has stepped up - he was with Wexford when they achieved the three-in-a-row just over a decade ago.

While this contest was done-and-dusted early on, Division 1A has already been opened up with Tipperary taking the scalp of reigning league champions Galway 4-9 to 1-9 this afternoon.

Scorers for Cork: A O’Connor (1-7, 0-3 frees), A Smith (1-1), K Mackey (1-0), L Hayes and S McCartan (0-2 each), C Healy, F Keating, H Looney, O Cahalane and E Murphy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Dublin: A Maher (0-4, (0-2 frees), A Whelan (0-1).

CORK: A Lee; A Egan, L Coppinger, M Cahalane; A Healy, P Mackey, L Hayes; S McCarthy, C Sigerson; S McCartan, F Keating, C Healy; K Mackey, A O’Connor (Capt), O Cahalane.

Subs: I O’Regan for K Mackey (22 inj), H Looney for S McCartan, E Murphy for O Cahalane (both half-time), M Murphy for A Egan, A Smith for A Healy (both 40), K Wall for F Keating (44), C Finn for A O’Connor (48).

DUBLIN: E Mooney; E O’Byrne, E O’Brien, A Ryan; K Kilcommins, C Gannon, H O’Dea; E Jamision Murphy, S Murphy; G O’Shea, G Couch, A Gannon; A O’Neill, M Kelleher, A Maher (Capt).

Subs: C Shanahan for E O’Byrne (13), E Baker for S Murphy (30), A Heffernan for A Gannon, A Whelan for H O’Dea (both 44), A Buckley for G Couch, J O’Flynn for A O’Neill (both 60).

Referee: Liz Dempsey (Kilkenny).