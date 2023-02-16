John 'Bubbles' O'Dwyer retires from inter-county hurling

The 31-year-old won All-Irelands  in 2016 and ‘19 as well as a 2014 All-Star 
John 'Bubbles' O'Dwyer retires from inter-county hurling

19 February 2017; John O'Dwyer of Tipperary in action during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1A Round 2 match between Waterford and Tipperary at Walsh Park in Waterford. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Thu, 16 Feb, 2023 - 12:30
John Fogarty

Two-time All-Ireland SHC winner John “Bubbles” O’Dwyer has confirmed he will not play for Tipperary again.

Via the county board, the Killenaule man announced his decision to retire from the inter-county game after a knee injury kept him sidelined last season.

The 31-year-old, who won Celtic Crosses in 2016 and ‘19 as well as a 2014 All-Star, said: “I would like to thank all the management teams from Minor level up to Senior who helped me over the last 15 years.

"It was a great pleasure to represent my county and win some silverware along the way. Thanks to those close to me and to my club Killenaule, who without their support it wouldn't have been possible, So long.”

Tipperary thanked O’Dwyer for his contribution to the county that began as a 16-year-old when he joined the minor panel during the 2008 Munster championship. Two years later, he claimed Munster and All-Ireland U21 medals and captained the team two years later.

O’Dwyer made his senior debut against Cork in 2013 and a year later was a whisker away from guiding the county to an All-Ireland title only for his long-range free against Kilkenny to be ruled wide by HawkEye. The game was drawn, and the Cats won the replay.

Known for his skills and shooting from difficult angles, O’Dwyer also claimed back-to-back Munster medals in 2015 and ‘16 as well as a Railway Cup medal in ‘16.

More in this section

Tyrone v Donegal - Allianz Football League Division 1 McBrearty set for spell on sidelines with hamstring injury
Roscommon v Tyrone - Allianz Football League Division 1 Conn Kilpatrick: 'Other counties don't like to see us doing well'
Donegal v Kerry - Allianz Football League Division 1 James Horan: Return of the long kickout good news for football
<p>DEPARTING: The race is on to replace current Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael Larry McCarthy. Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile</p>

Race to become 41st GAA president to be concluded at Annual Congress 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.29 s