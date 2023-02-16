John 'Bubbles' O'Dwyer retires from inter-county hurling

Two-time All-Ireland SHC winner John “Bubbles” O’Dwyer has confirmed he will not play for Tipperary again.

Via the county board, the Killenaule man announced his decision to retire from the inter-county game after a knee injury kept him sidelined last season.

The 31-year-old, who won Celtic Crosses in 2016 and ‘19 as well as a 2014 All-Star, said: “I would like to thank all the management teams from Minor level up to Senior who helped me over the last 15 years.

"It was a great pleasure to represent my county and win some silverware along the way. Thanks to those close to me and to my club Killenaule, who without their support it wouldn't have been possible, So long.”

Tipperary thanked O’Dwyer for his contribution to the county that began as a 16-year-old when he joined the minor panel during the 2008 Munster championship. Two years later, he claimed Munster and All-Ireland U21 medals and captained the team two years later.

O’Dwyer made his senior debut against Cork in 2013 and a year later was a whisker away from guiding the county to an All-Ireland title only for his long-range free against Kilkenny to be ruled wide by HawkEye. The game was drawn, and the Cats won the replay.

Known for his skills and shooting from difficult angles, O’Dwyer also claimed back-to-back Munster medals in 2015 and ‘16 as well as a Railway Cup medal in ‘16.