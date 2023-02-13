Newcomers must back up promising performances to earn starting spots, says Kiely 

Limerick’s attacking arsenal has been deepened.

That was plainly evident for each of the almost 16,000 who walked up the Ennis Road on Saturday evening.

With Aaron Gillane again absent, as well as Cathal O’Neill, Tom Morrissey on the bench, Seamus Flanagan held scoreless, David Reidy departing injured, and Cian Lynch refamiliarising himself with his maker and creator role in the middle third, there was something of a scoring vacuum to be filled within the Limerick tent.

Stepping up were two Kilmallock newcomers. This time last year, Shane O’Brien was playing Harty hurling for Ardscoil Rís. His full league debut included two points from play.

The other debutant Micheal Houlihan has been in and around the set-up in recent years without ever breaking through. The dozen points he delivered on Saturday evening will have elevated him up the pecking order.

“He did [well], yeah,” said John Kiely of Houlihan, “but he's one of many that did well tonight in the first 50, 60 minutes.

“If he's going to earn his place on the team, he's going to have to do that on a regular basis. Well done to him tonight but it's got to be backed up again as we go forward.”

Beside Houlihan in the half-forward line, as mentioned above, was the returning Cian Lynch. A first start in green in nine and a half months brought a welcome close to a period of injury and disruption for the two-time hurler of the year.

“He's a lot of work still to do, he knows that himself, but it's fantastic to see him back on the field. It's great to see him starting.

“He's a huge part of our group and it was a tough, tough season for him last year, but he's moved on, we've moved on. He's now back to full fitness. He has a bit of work to do but no more than anyone else.” Further pleasing Kiely was that there was no second half fade out as was the case against Cork.

“It was important that we were better than we were last week. It was important that we were better in that third quarter, which we were compared to last week. Those were the things we were coming after this week. We had to improve on last week and we have done. It is on us to be a better team again in two weeks' time.

“Look, there were a load of positives for us. Lads were back, lads got through games. That is all positive for us and it is important to get two points at home, as well.”